SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next steps. My requirements are screenshot, backtes results, demo fileS Let me know if you have anything that fits the bill
I have an existing Ea and want to ad a stop loss in pips with adesired distance in inputs. Also i want to ad a pending hedge order with inputs Distance frome price, lot size , take profit and stop loss
1-tow trades with take profit stop loss pips trade with take profit stop loss pips trade with stop loss pips take profit candle close 2-buy or sell look for last candle buy or sell 3-trade stop loss stop loss martingale trade lot zise in intry candle running candle or new candle
Hi all, I would like to get a bot that trades based on a Tradingview indicator. The indicator is called sniper entries. It is very simple. If the indicator says "BUY" then the EA buys, if the indicator says "SELL" then the EA sells. I want the bot to possibly trade forex market pairs like XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Would you please inform me what i need to do to make it possible. I also want the bot to trade on a small
can you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to
Good day, I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price
Hello. I am finding an experienced python developer who can implement my trading strategies into robots. I like trend-following swing trading strategies and am going to automate my idea. More details can be discussed by chatting. If you have similar working experience it can be a plus. Thanks
Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need
Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik