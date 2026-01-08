iF you already have an successful EA for scalping in M5 XAUUSD [and eventually EURUSD and USDJPY]

working essentially ON the trend when there is an Break Of Structure but also on reversal

eventually with strategy Martingale with param ON/OFF

eventually with strategy Grid with param ON/OFF

eventually with HEDGING with param ON/OFF

and on each trade : Stop loss, Trailing sl

without High Frequency Trades [means average minimum duration is > 1 minute]

with number of lot less than = 0.3 [ better if 0.01 to 0.03 ]





as the goal is to make money on small account 1K without waiting years then the profit weekly as to be a minimun of +-5%





==============> i am open to suggestions based on fact/proof

==============> even if it is only to know which EA is safe for small account but only if you are really using it and have list of trade from MT4 or MT5

==============> BUT i will not consider any response without the proof of the performance of the EA





thanks to send me here with your first message an PDF file [or HTML] report produce directly by MT4 or MT5 in trade history on at least 1 month

[probably need to zip the file to be able to post it]

===> NOTE:

1] THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM HISTORY MT4 or MT5 in PDF or HTML format THE DEVELOPPER WILL NOT BE SELECTED



2] I WILL NOT GO TO TELEGRAM to consult any results

price is negotiable and could be also linked with the results obtained [if wished]

thank you