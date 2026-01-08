FreelanceSections

EA to trade GOLD in M5 an account of 500-1000usd

MQL4 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

iF you already have an successful EA for scalping in M5  XAUUSD   [and eventually EURUSD and USDJPY]

working essentially ON the trend when there is an Break Of Structure  but also on reversal 

eventually with strategy Martingale with param ON/OFF

eventually with strategy Grid  with param ON/OFF

eventually with HEDGING with  param ON/OFF

and on each trade : Stop loss, Trailing sl

without High Frequency Trades [means average minimum duration is > 1 minute]

with number of lot less than = 0.3  [ better if 0.01 to 0.03 ]


as the goal is to make money on small account 1K without waiting years then the profit weekly as to be a minimun of +-5%


==============> i am open to suggestions based on fact/proof

==============> even if it is only to know which EA is safe for small account but only if you are really using it  and have list of trade from MT4 or MT5

==============> BUT i will not consider any response without the proof of the performance of the EA


thanks to send me here with your first message an  PDF file  [or HTML] report produce directly by MT4 or MT5 in trade history on at least 1 month

[probably need to zip the file to be able to post it]

===> NOTE:

1] THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM HISTORY MT4 or MT5 in PDF or HTML format THE DEVELOPPER WILL NOT BE SELECTED

2] I WILL NOT GO TO TELEGRAM to consult any results

price is negotiable and could be also linked with the results obtained [if wished]

thank you


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(622)
Projects
975
46%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Working
Published: 6 codes
3
Developer 3
Rating
(9)
Projects
12
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
8%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(15)
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Looking for existing EA 30 - 95 USD
SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next steps. My requirements are screenshot, backtes results, demo fileS Let me know if you have anything that fits the bill
Ad a stop-loss and hedge pending order to an existing ea 30 - 45 USD
I have an existing Ea and want to ad a stop loss in pips with adesired distance in inputs. Also i want to ad a pending hedge order with inputs Distance frome price, lot size , take profit and stop loss
Double trade 30+ USD
1-tow trades with take profit stop loss pips trade with take profit stop loss pips trade with stop loss pips take profit candle close 2-buy or sell look for last candle buy or sell 3-trade stop loss stop loss martingale trade lot zise in intry candle running candle or new candle
Convert Pine script TradingView indicator to mq5 + EA Bot 30+ USD
Hi all, I would like to get a bot that trades based on a Tradingview indicator. The indicator is called sniper entries. It is very simple. If the indicator says "BUY" then the EA buys, if the indicator says "SELL" then the EA sells. I want the bot to possibly trade forex market pairs like XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Would you please inform me what i need to do to make it possible. I also want the bot to trade on a small
I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USD
can you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to
I want to create an automated robot that trades gold in a secure way with a stop loss 30+ USD
Good day, I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price
Creation of 5 profitable trend following trading strategies and experts every month. 50 - 200 USD
Hello. I am finding an experienced python developer who can implement my trading strategies into robots. I like trend-following swing trading strategies and am going to automate my idea. More details can be discussed by chatting. If you have similar working experience it can be a plus. Thanks
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USD
Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD
Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need
Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD
Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik

Project information

Budget
30 - 500 USD

Customer

(5)
Placed orders10
Arbitrage count0