MQL5 Experts
Specification
This indicator will code into MT5 EA. Trade on live, demo and strategy tester. No repaint, no redraw and stable on chart.
1. Include all inputs variable and value, Lots size in points adjustable, TP in points true or false adjustable, SL in points true or false adjustable, close position on opposite signal true or false, Use pending order true or false, use BE points true or false, use slippage point true or false and bar close 0 adjustable
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
498
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
78
32% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Loaded
4
Rating
Projects
3333
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
185
42%
Arbitration
24
58% / 21%
Overdue
13
7%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
227
19%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
0
Working
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
254
53%
Arbitration
16
50% / 38%
Overdue
83
33%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
109
30%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Loaded
13
Rating
Projects
83
28%
Arbitration
9
33% / 56%
Overdue
9
11%
Free
Published: 1 code
14
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ninjatrader 8 bot 200+ USDhello great developer We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us please check the video for better understanding Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5 Here is Second video
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Customer
Placed orders18
Arbitrage count0