MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need an MT4/MT5 EA modification.
Requirements:
1. Equity protection based on DAILY and TOTAL drawdown
2. Automatically close all trades when limit is hit
3. Disable trading after drawdown hit
4. Email notification when:
- Daily loss limit reached
- Total loss limit reached
5. EA must work on multiple accounts simultaneously
6. Clean and error-free code
7. Compatible with MT5 (or MT4 mention yours)
Similar orders
Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USDI’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USDJe cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
Ninjatrader 8 bot 200+ USDhello great developer We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us please check the video for better understanding Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5 Here is Second video
Project information
Budget
50 - 150 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0