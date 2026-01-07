FreelanceSections

I want to create an automated robot that trades gold in a secure way with a stop loss

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

Good day,

I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price.



Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(17)
Projects
20
10%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(163)
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(304)
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Loaded
8
Developer 8
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(21)
Projects
30
57%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
3%
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USD
can you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to
A wonderful and Super Profitable EA Bot for FX traders by PrinceAVA FX 200 - 800 USD
This EA is one of the most reliable trading bots I’ve used. Clean entries, strong risk management, and consistent performance. It trades like a professional, not a gamble. Highly recommended for serious traders
Creation of 5 profitable trend following trading strategies and experts every month. 50 - 200 USD
Hello. I am finding an experienced python developer who can implement my trading strategies into robots. I like trend-following swing trading strategies and am going to automate my idea. More details can be discussed by chatting. If you have similar working experience it can be a plus. Thanks
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USD
Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD
Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need
Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD
Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik
Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD
Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks
MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation) 50 - 80 USD
I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system. PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only) TIMEFRAMES: - Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure - Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure - Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input) INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators): 1) SuperTrend - ATR period: 10 - Multiplier: 1.7 2) XXSS Candle - Same settings
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD
can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
I need an expert advisory based on AOX signals.It must have check and handling of operations errors. 30 - 100 USD
I need a robot advisory based on AOX signals. It must be the main criteria for opening and closing. The price should be higher than the previous bar Trades

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 USD
Total: 36 USD
For the developer
27 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0