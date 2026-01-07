Specification
I’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy.
Goals:
-
Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression)
-
Long-term survivability (not scalping hype)
Requirements:
-
Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ
-
Fixed risk per trade
-
Daily profit & loss limits
-
Time/session filters
-
Break-even & trailing stop logic
-
Full NT8 strategy (not indicator)
Nice to have:
-
Backtest + optimization
-
Walk-forward logic
-
Clean, editable code
I’m open to ready-made strategies now
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Customer
Placed orders13
Arbitrage count0