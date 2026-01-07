Automatic data download from td365 MT4 package and when laptop is turned on the program should kick in
MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hi basically I'm looking for a program that will download and extract data from my broker which is TD365 on metatrader 4, basically i'm looking for data to be extracted from the historic data center each day and added to a spreadsheet which can be used later in a charting package
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0