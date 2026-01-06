FreelanceSections

News trading box based on the MQL5 economic calendar

MQL5 Experts

Specification

I already have a preliminary economic calendar panel. I need to optimize it to add trading functions and UI elements. What I'm looking for is an interactive control panel for trading.

MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation) 50 - 80 USD
I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system. PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only) TIMEFRAMES: - Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure - Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure - Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input) INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators): 1) SuperTrend - ATR period: 10 - Multiplier: 1.7 2) XXSS Candle - Same settings
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD
can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
I need an expert advisory based on AOX signals.It must have check and handling of operations errors. 30 - 100 USD
I need a robot advisory based on AOX signals. It must be the main criteria for opening and closing. The price should be higher than the previous bar Trades
Expert Pine Script Developer Needed: XAUUSD 1m Reversal Indicator with Trend Filter 30+ USD
"I need a high-quality, non-repainting TradingView indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe. The goal is to catch 'Tops and Bottoms' using a combination of price exhaustion and candlestick confirmation. Key Requirements: The Signal: Must identify reversals at extremes. Please use a combination of Bollinger Bands (Standard Deviation) and RSI . Candlestick Confirmation: Signals should only fire if there is
MT4 Prop Firm Ready EA Wanted 75+ USD
Looking for an MT4 expert advisor that complies with prop firm rules, mainly DD Max 4-5%. No martingale, no recovery. Only 1 trade at a time. Source code. Please send a 24 hours demo for me to test. Please DO NOT send me a history reader. Most unprofessional. All the best, and I look forward to hearing from you
Expert based on support and resistance apply only if you already have the expert ready , and will be handy to my existing expert (my expert is already integrated with few features) 30+ USD
- Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . - My expert already has money management , session filter , threshold based . - Also show a screen or a picture of the chart showing the support and resistance on live chart
Polymarket Copy Trading Bot 100+ USD
hello great developer Looking for an experienced Web3 / crypto bot developer to build a copy-trading bot for Polymarket . The bot should track selected traders or wallets in real time and automatically replicate trades with minimal delay. Experience with Polymarket, blockchain APIs, and low-latency trading bots is required. Open to custom features and long-term collaboration. Platform: Polymarket (Web3 / API-based)
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD
1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
I need a someone to code me trading robot in mt5 liquidity trap strategy 150+ USD
This strategy is built around the idea that price seeks liquidity, and that retail traders often get trapped around key highs and lows. Instead of entering trades before price hits liquidity, this playbook waits for the market to run stops (take liquidity) and then trade the reversal after the trap is formed. The concept is simple: buy below lows, sell above highs, but only when those lows or highs have respected
Hello mate I need to create an EA that closes the trades opened by another EA 30 - 40 USD
Need to create a New EA that focuses only on closing trades of an Existing EA . The New EA should be attached to the Existing EA and also it should not interfere the functions of Existing EA. The developer of the New EA should provide guidelines in order to attach the New EA to the Existing EA. The existing EA will not be shared to the developer. The conditions of new EA is as follows: The new EA should close all

Project information

Budget
35+ USD

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0