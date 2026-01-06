MQL5 Experts
Specification
I already have a preliminary economic calendar panel. I need to optimize it to add trading functions and UI elements. What I'm looking for is an interactive control panel for trading.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
99
52%
Arbitration
24
21% / 54%
Overdue
8
8%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
36
53%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
8%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
20
10%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
628
40%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 9 codes
7
Rating
Projects
952
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
8
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
9
Rating
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
119
68%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
12
10%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
241
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
226
19%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
0
Loaded
15
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
195
42%
Arbitration
13
8% / 54%
Overdue
9
5%
Free
Published: 3 codes
18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
31
10%
Arbitration
12
8% / 67%
Overdue
1
3%
Busy
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Similar orders
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
MT4 Prop Firm Ready EA Wanted 75+ USDLooking for an MT4 expert advisor that complies with prop firm rules, mainly DD Max 4-5%. No martingale, no recovery. Only 1 trade at a time. Source code. Please send a 24 hours demo for me to test. Please DO NOT send me a history reader. Most unprofessional. All the best, and I look forward to hearing from you
Polymarket Copy Trading Bot 100+ USDhello great developer Looking for an experienced Web3 / crypto bot developer to build a copy-trading bot for Polymarket . The bot should track selected traders or wallets in real time and automatically replicate trades with minimal delay. Experience with Polymarket, blockchain APIs, and low-latency trading bots is required. Open to custom features and long-term collaboration. Platform: Polymarket (Web3 / API-based)
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
Project information
Budget
35+ USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0