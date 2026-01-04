I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer with strong skills in AI/Deep Learning integration to build a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.





1. Project Overview

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced developer to build a next-generation Forex Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. The core innovation of this project is an EA that relies 100% on a custom deep learning AI model (e.g., LSTM, Transformer) for generating all trading signals. The EA will trade the XAU/USD (Gold) instrument.

The developer must be proficient not only in advanced MQL5 programming but also in Python-based AI/ML, specifically in creating, training, and deploying deep learning models for time-series forecasting. The final product will be a hybrid system where an MQL5 EA client communicates with a Python AI server via a local socket connection.

The EA will combine:

Deep Learning Models (LSTM, CNN, Reinforcement Learning, etc.) for price prediction and pattern recognition.

Deepseek Integration for real-time sentiment analysis (news, tweets, economic data).

Dynamic Risk Management including SL/TP adjustments based on volatility.

Correlation Hedging (e.g. gold vs silver).

Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M5, M15, H1, H4).

Requirements: Proven experience in MQL5 EA development.

Knowledge of machine learning / Python API integration.

Ability to integrate external APIs (e.g. ChatGPT, Deepseek or sentiment feeds) into MT5.

Strong understanding of trading strategies (breakouts, trend following, hedging).

Previous work with AI-driven or data-driven trading systems is a big plus. 📌 Performance Requirements The EA must be designed to aim for: 10% profit monthly (target)

Less than 10% max drawdown

Consistent performance across different market conditions

Strict risk management logic

Technical Skills Needed ✔ AI / Machine Learning trading systems

✔ LLM-based decision models (ChatGPT, Claude, etc.)

✔ Python + MT4/MT5 integration (via APIs or Python bridge)

✔ Algorithmic trading & quant strategies

✔ Reinforcement learning or predictive modeling

✔ Building fully automated EAs

✔ On-chart and backend logging systems Only apply if you can provide: Past AI or ML trading systems you developed Performance results / backtests / live results Your approach to achieving the 10% monthly target Expected timeline and development process Applications without proof of experience will be ignored.



