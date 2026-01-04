FreelanceSections

MQL5/Python AI Developer for 100% AI-Driven Gold (XAU/USD) Trading EA

Specification

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer with strong skills in AI/Deep Learning integration to build a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.


1. Project Overview

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced developer to build a next-generation Forex Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. The core innovation of this project is an EA that relies 100% on a custom deep learning AI model (e.g., LSTM, Transformer) for generating all trading signals. The EA will trade the XAU/USD (Gold) instrument.

The developer must be proficient not only in advanced MQL5 programming but also in Python-based AI/ML, specifically in creating, training, and deploying deep learning models for time-series forecasting. The final product will be a hybrid system where an MQL5 EA client communicates with a Python AI server via a local socket connection.

The EA will combine:

  • Deep Learning Models (LSTM, CNN, Reinforcement Learning, etc.) for price prediction and pattern recognition.

  • Deepseek Integration for real-time sentiment analysis (news, tweets, economic data).

  • Dynamic Risk Management including SL/TP adjustments based on volatility.

  • Correlation Hedging (e.g. gold vs silver).

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M5, M15, H1, H4).

Requirements:

  • Proven experience in MQL5 EA development.

  • Knowledge of machine learning / Python API integration.

  • Ability to integrate external APIs (e.g. ChatGPT, Deepseek or sentiment feeds) into MT5.

  • Strong understanding of trading strategies (breakouts, trend following, hedging).

  • Previous work with AI-driven or data-driven trading systems is a big plus.

📌 Performance Requirements

The EA must be designed to aim for:

  • 10% profit monthly (target)

  • Less than 10% max drawdown

  • Consistent performance across different market conditions

  • Strict risk management logic


Technical Skills Needed

✔ AI / Machine Learning trading systems
✔ LLM-based decision models (ChatGPT, Claude, etc.)
✔ Python + MT4/MT5 integration (via APIs or Python bridge)
✔ Algorithmic trading & quant strategies
✔ Reinforcement learning or predictive modeling
✔ Building fully automated EAs
✔ On-chart and backend logging systems

Only apply if you can provide:

  1. Past AI or ML trading systems you developed

  2. Performance results / backtests / live results

  3. Your approach to achieving the 10% monthly target

  4. Expected timeline and development process

Applications without proof of experience will be ignored.


Project information

Budget
100 - 1500 USD

Customer

(7)
Placed orders28
Arbitrage count0