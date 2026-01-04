Specification
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer with strong skills in AI/Deep Learning integration to build a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.
1. Project Overview
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced developer to build a next-generation Forex Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. The core innovation of this project is an EA that relies 100% on a custom deep learning AI model (e.g., LSTM, Transformer) for generating all trading signals. The EA will trade the XAU/USD (Gold) instrument.
The developer must be proficient not only in advanced MQL5 programming but also in Python-based AI/ML, specifically in creating, training, and deploying deep learning models for time-series forecasting. The final product will be a hybrid system where an MQL5 EA client communicates with a Python AI server via a local socket connection.
The EA will combine:
-
Deep Learning Models (LSTM, CNN, Reinforcement Learning, etc.) for price prediction and pattern recognition.
-
Deepseek Integration for real-time sentiment analysis (news, tweets, economic data).
-
Dynamic Risk Management including SL/TP adjustments based on volatility.
-
Correlation Hedging (e.g. gold vs silver).
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M5, M15, H1, H4).
Requirements:
-
Proven experience in MQL5 EA development.
-
Knowledge of machine learning / Python API integration.
-
Ability to integrate external APIs (e.g. ChatGPT, Deepseek or sentiment feeds) into MT5.
-
Strong understanding of trading strategies (breakouts, trend following, hedging).
-
Previous work with AI-driven or data-driven trading systems is a big plus.
📌 Performance Requirements
The EA must be designed to aim for:
-
10% profit monthly (target)
-
Less than 10% max drawdown
-
Consistent performance across different market conditions
-
Strict risk management logic
Technical Skills Needed
✔ AI / Machine Learning trading systems
✔ LLM-based decision models (ChatGPT, Claude, etc.)
✔ Python + MT4/MT5 integration (via APIs or Python bridge)
✔ Algorithmic trading & quant strategies
✔ Reinforcement learning or predictive modeling
✔ Building fully automated EAs
✔ On-chart and backend logging systems
Only apply if you can provide:
-
Past AI or ML trading systems you developed
-
Performance results / backtests / live results
-
Your approach to achieving the 10% monthly target
-
Expected timeline and development process
Applications without proof of experience will be ignored.