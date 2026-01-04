Similar orders

Nestalink.EA 30 - 100000 USD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Prop Firm Challenge EA – Fully Automated (MT5) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict #include CTrade trade; // ================= INPUTS ================= input double RiskPerTradePct = 0.5; // 0.5% risk (prop firm safe) input double MaxDailyLossPct = 2.0; // Daily loss limit

Я ищу уже существующего советника 200 - 500 USD Я ищу уже существующего, прибыльного советника Если у вас уже есть проверенный, стабильный и готовый к использованию советника, я бы хотел его протэстировать и получить. Обязательные требования ▪ Оригинальный код: Требуется полный исходный код в формате .mq5 (желательно чисто, читаемый и хорошо прокомментированный). ▪ Тестирование исторических данных: Минимальный срок тестирования — 5 лет (для проведения

I need EA that can make 100% daily with small account. Aggressive 150 - 151 USD i need a trading bot that can make 100% profit in 1 day. with capital less than $200 i know this is risky but am willing to take the risk. ea has to be backtestable and also i will test for just 5days to make sure it works. and make a purchase if am satisfied with the 5days results. send backtest results for me to consider and reply

Modification EA Tema + Live Optimization 30 - 50 USD I have EA Tema + Live Optimization. How it works: - If, after the close of a bullish candle, the TEMA value is equal to or greater than the index value, SELL. - If, after the close of a bearish candle, the TEMA value is equal to or less than the index value, BUY (roll). And so on ad infinitum... * I would like to build in the Heiken_Ashi candlestick indicator. There are 4 types of candles: 1.blue bullish 2.blue

Request for creating MT5 expert advisor 50 - 120 USD Hello, The request is to create an EA based on following conditions. Kindly reach out to me if you are really interested. Forex : XAUUSD (Gold) from OANDA. Condition 1: Entry point should be in 2nd half of the 4 hours candle( if the 4 hour candle start at the 7:30 IST time then trade should be activated after 9:30 IST---> for all 6 Candles in a day) Condition 2: The first 5 mint high of 4 hour candle(7:30 IST) should

MT5 Full Auto EA – Low Risk Trend Following (Funded Safe) 300 - 700 USD Tražim iskusnog MQL5 developera koji će napraviti POTPUNO AUTOMATIZIRANOG Expert Advisora (EA) za MetaTrader 5, posebno dizajniranog za financirane / prop račune firmi. Glavni cilj je dugoročna stabilnost i zaštita kapitala, a ne agresivno ili visokorizično trgovanje. EA mora koristiti strategiju praćenja trenda s unosima temeljenim na povlačenjima u smjeru glavnog trenda. Trebao bi poslovati u H1 ili H4 vremenskom

Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD 🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live

BotC# 34+ USD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Notification.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

I want EA which can give consistent monthly 15% to 25% 50 - 120 USD I want to buy EA which works in proper sl and target by taking 0.5% or 1% per risk per trade,, no grid, no martingle,, i want minimum 10% to 25% profit monthly,, i want it for investor accoubt handling purpose,, it may follow any stategy or indicator i dont matter,, but i want consisten and maximum draqdown it can have 40 to 50% no prblm but i want regular monthly 10 to 25% return,, 👉 I want you to provide me ex5