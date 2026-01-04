FreelanceSections

🚀 Looking for MQL5 Developer – Simple EA Integration 🚀

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Hi 👋
I’m looking for an MQL5 programmer to help me with a very simple task 😊

📌 What needs to be done:

  • Convert an existing Python trading strategy into a simple MT5 Expert Advisor

  • Logic is already finished and tested in Python ✅

  • EA only needs to execute trades based on given rules (no fancy UI, no over‑engineering)

  • Intraday strategy, one symbol, one timeframe ⏱️

📌 What I provide:

  • Full Python code 📄

  • Exact trading logic explained step‑by‑step

  • Clear rules (signals, position size, session hours)

📌 What I need:

  • Clean, working MQL5 EA

  • Easy to read code

  • No unnecessary extras

💰 Budget: 30 USD 💵
(Simple job, should not take long for someone experienced 👍)

If you are interested, please send a short message with:

  • Your experience with MT5 / MQL5

  • When you can start 🕒

Thanks 🙌
Let’s keep it simple 😄


