Hello,

The request is to create an EA based on following conditions. Kindly reach out to me if you are really interested.

Forex : XAUUSD (Gold) from OANDA.

Condition 1: Entry point should be in 2nd half of the 4 hours candle( if the 4 hour candle start at the 7:30 IST time then trade should be activated after 9:30 IST---> for all 6 Candles in a day)

Condition 2: The first 5 mint high of 4 hour candle(7:30 IST) should be greater than Entry point.

Condition 3: Entry, Target & Stoploss is attached in image(EA requirement details). Look for a strong Momentum Candle A (as explained in image ) and wait for Candle B which sweeps and close with in the range.





Time frame: 5mint

Trade: Only sell

lot size: if the account holding 100USD, trade with one lot(0.01). If the account is having 200USD then trade with 0.02 lot....and so on.

Emergency stop: as we know some time SL may stop loss may slippage. In that case trade need to exit when capital amount reached to 70%. (70% saved)

examples explained in attached image.





Demo video need for at least one month

If in case if you have any doubts you can reach out





Regards,

Bochker.