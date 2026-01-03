FreelanceSections

Request for creating MT5 expert advisor

Specification

Hello, 

The request is to create an EA based on following conditions. Kindly reach out to me if you are really interested.

Forex : XAUUSD (Gold) from OANDA.

Condition 1: Entry point should be in 2nd half of the 4 hours candle( if the 4 hour candle start at the 7:30 IST time then trade should be activated after 9:30 IST---> for all 6 Candles in a day)

Condition 2: The first 5 mint high of 4 hour candle(7:30 IST) should be greater than Entry point.

Condition 3: Entry, Target & Stoploss is attached in image(EA requirement details).  Look for a strong Momentum Candle A (as explained in image ) and wait for Candle B which sweeps and close with in the range.


Time frame: 5mint

Trade: Only sell

lot size: if the account holding 100USD, trade with one lot(0.01).  If the account is having 200USD then trade with 0.02 lot....and so on.

Emergency stop: as we know some time SL may stop loss may slippage. In that case trade need to exit when capital amount reached to 70%. (70% saved)

examples explained in attached image.


Demo video need for at least one month

If in case if you have any doubts you can reach out


Regards,

Bochker.

Files:

PNG
EA requirment details.png
56.7 Kb

Project information

Budget
50 - 120 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0