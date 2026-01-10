FreelanceSections

Specification

I need my current EA to be updated so that it doesn’t enter trades under certain conditions. And I need the current entry logic as market order to be changed to limit order. Further details can be discussed privately on google meet. 

1
Developer 1
Rating
(321)
Projects
499
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Loaded
2
Developer 2
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(48)
Projects
49
8%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
7
Developer 7
Rating
(491)
Projects
954
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
10%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(52)
Projects
89
25%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
49%
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
11
Developer 11
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Budget
100 - 150 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)