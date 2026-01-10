Specification
I need my current EA to be updated so that it doesn’t enter trades under certain conditions. And I need the current entry logic as market order to be changed to limit order. Further details can be discussed privately on google meet.
Project information
Budget
100 - 150 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)