Specification
I’m a trader looking to build a non-repainting indicator. I recently came across an indicator on the MQL5 Market called King Binary, but I’m not sure whether it can be used for automation. When I checked its settings, there are no adjustable parameters—only alert notifications.
BencookFX EA 10000+ USDTHE STRATEAGY OF BECOOK FX IS LITERALLY A CODE WHICH IT DEAD TIME ZONE ON ICT AND RETAIL TRADER COMBINE WHICH IS A TEST FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO TRADE AND ACT LIKE
Scalping ea mt5 30 - 50 USDPHẦN 1: TIẾNG ANH (For MQL5 Freelance) Title: I need a Pro Dev for Scalping EA: I provide STRICT Money Management, YOU provide the Strategy Description: I have a strict Capital & Risk Management Framework. The Entry Strategy is UP TO YOU (Must be "King Scalping" / Multi-Timeframe style). 1. STRATEGY (YOUR JOB) * Requirement: You decide the entry logic. It must be a High Probability and High Volume scalping strategy
Project information
Budget
70+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0