Ready to Purchase a Profitable EA — Source Code Required (No Grid / No Martingale) 40 - 1000 USD I’m looking to acquire an existing, profitable Expert Advisor (EA) with full source code to add to our client investment portfolio. To be clear, this is not a request to develop or design a new strategy. If you already have an EA that is proven, consistent, and production-ready, I’m open to reviewing it immediately. Please apply only if you meet all the requirements below. Submissions without a proper introduction or

Python Base Direct Broker API Auto Trading system 50+ USD I am planning to integrate auto trading from python directly to broker terminal. Core Trading Setup Python ↔ Broker API integration Login & token management Market data (REST + WebSocket) Order placement / modification / cancellation Multi-strategy orchestration (50+) ✅ Infrastructure VPS setup (Linux preferred) Static IP handling & broker whitelisting Process supervision (systemd / supervisor) Logging, retries

XAUUSD Scalping EA MT5 – London & New York 30+ USD I need an MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD only. Strategy: - Low risk trading - Works on M15 and H1 - Trend + pullback or swing style - One trade at a time - No martingale, no grid Risk Management: - Risk per trade: 1% (adjustable) - Stop Loss and Take Profit must be included - Trailing stop optional Other requirements:I need a custom MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD scalping. Trading style: - Scalping only - XAUUSD (Gold)

BencookFX EA 10000+ USD THE STRATEAGY OF BECOOK FX IS LITERALLY A CODE WHICH IT DEAD TIME ZONE ON ICT AND RETAIL TRADER COMBINE WHICH IS A TEST FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO TRADE AND ACT LIKE

Looking for an experience developer that can help develop an EA based on 3-4 strategies into 1 EA itself. 30 - 1000 USD Im looking for an experience developer that can help develop an EA based on 3-4 strategies below into 1 EA itself It should not use grid or martingale. Symbol : XAUUSD All trades opened by the EA will have a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit . Strategy 1 – High Timeframe Trend Reversal (Bottom Detection) This strategy focuses on identifying major market bottoms by tracking extreme oversold conditions on higher

MT5 Developer Needed for Development of A Profitable Forex Trading Bot (PLEASE read the job post carefully before Applying) 30 - 2000 USD Hi, I’m looking for an experienced Forex developer with proven, long-term market experience to partner with me in building a professional trading bot for my EA business. Please note: I am not looking to provide the trading strategy or concept. I expect you to propose the strategy, justify it, and fully develop the EA based on the requirements below. Strategy Requirements:. Day trading approach: 1–3 trades per day

Entwickeln eines komplexen EA in MQL5 OOP mit Unterstützung von Maschinellem Lernen und Neuronalen Netzwerken (gut bezahlt!) 30+ USD Hallo zusammen, für einen sehr aufwändigen Expert Advisor in MQL5 suche ich einen (oder mehrere) talentierte und erfahrene Programmierer, die bereits mehr als +5 Jahre einschlägige Programmiererfahrung in MQL5 OOP haben. Darüber hinaus suche ich Experten für Maschinelles Lernen und Neuronale Netzwerke, denn ich möchte den Expert Advisor um Bibliotheken mit selbstständigen Lernen und Anpassen kontinuierlich erweitern

Consistent Monthly Profit Expert Advisor (Low Risk EA), Stable Growth EA – Designed for $500 Accounts 600+ USD Product Name: Smart Profit EA Price: $600 (One-time) 📩 Contact & Support Interested buyers can contact me directly on Telegram: @SACHINKOULAGE for support, setup guidance, and pre-sale questions. 📌 Overview Smart Profit EA is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed to deliver stable and consistent monthly profits with controlled risk. This EA has been tested on a $500 trading account , where it is capable

Scalping ea mt5 30 - 50 USD PHẦN 1: TIẾNG ANH (For MQL5 Freelance) Title: I need a Pro Dev for Scalping EA: I provide STRICT Money Management, YOU provide the Strategy Description: I have a strict Capital & Risk Management Framework. The Entry Strategy is UP TO YOU (Must be "King Scalping" / Multi-Timeframe style). 1. STRATEGY (YOUR JOB) * Requirement: You decide the entry logic. It must be a High Probability and High Volume scalping strategy