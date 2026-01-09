I am looking for a senior MQL5 developer to build a custom MT5 Expert Advisor using a dual-engine grid structure (BUY + SELL operating independently). The EA will be used in a real operating business with live clients, so the implementation must be clean, deterministic and reliable.





I already have a complete specification describing all the required logic (entry rules, grid logic, basket TP, break-even behavior, disable-side control, execution rules, recovery behavior after restart, and risk parameters). The document will be shared after initial screening so you can validate feasibility and provide feedback.





IMPORTANT:

This is not a research project, indicator experiment, or discretionary strategy. The full trading logic is already defined; the job is to implement it properly in MT5 with correct execution, state handling and clean internal architecture.

PROJECT REQUIREMENTS





The EA must include:





• Independent BUY/SELL cycles (“dual engine”)

• Grid expansion with step & lot multiplier

• Basket TP based on volume-weighted average price

• Break-even logic

• Disable-other-side logic to avoid dual overexposure

• Bid/Ask execution handling

• Recovery after terminal restart (state reconstruction)

• Basic dashboard with:

- engine ON/OFF controls

- P/L blocks per side

- close BUY / close SELL / close ALL buttons

- basic metrics (balance, equity, daily P/L, DD, etc.)

• Logo placement (assets will be provided)





This corresponds to a structured production-grade implementation. No external libraries are required.

COLLABORATION FORMAT





Beyond the initial build, I am looking for a developer who can integrate into the business with:





• Ongoing technical support

• Maintenance and small improvements over time

• Ability to fix edge cases in live environments

• Good communication and professionalism





After initial delivery, a retainer model can be arranged to ensure availability and operational continuity. This is a long-term technical & business collaboration, not a one-off build.

WHO I AM LOOKING FOR





Ideal candidates:





✔ strong MQL5 experience

✔ experience with grid/martingale/basket/trade management systems

✔ clean coding standards

✔ no arbitrage/HFT “shortcut” mentality

✔ professional and reliable

✔ able to maintain and improve long-term

NEXT STEP





If interested, please reply and confirm:

Relevant experience building grid, basket or multi-order systems That you are open to long-term collaboration after delivery Estimated timeline for development once spec is provided





Specification documents will be sent to shortlisted developers.