I am looking for a senior MQL5 developer to build a custom MT5 Expert Advisor using a dual-engine grid structure (BUY + SELL operating independently). The EA will be used in a real operating business with live clients, so the implementation must be clean, deterministic and reliable.
I already have a complete specification describing all the required logic (entry rules, grid logic, basket TP, break-even behavior, disable-side control, execution rules, recovery behavior after restart, and risk parameters). The document will be shared after initial screening so you can validate feasibility and provide feedback.
IMPORTANT:
This is not a research project, indicator experiment, or discretionary strategy. The full trading logic is already defined; the job is to implement it properly in MT5 with correct execution, state handling and clean internal architecture.
PROJECT REQUIREMENTS
The EA must include:
• Independent BUY/SELL cycles (“dual engine”)
• Grid expansion with step & lot multiplier
• Basket TP based on volume-weighted average price
• Break-even logic
• Disable-other-side logic to avoid dual overexposure
• Bid/Ask execution handling
• Recovery after terminal restart (state reconstruction)
• Basic dashboard with:
- engine ON/OFF controls
- P/L blocks per side
- close BUY / close SELL / close ALL buttons
- basic metrics (balance, equity, daily P/L, DD, etc.)
• Logo placement (assets will be provided)
This corresponds to a structured production-grade implementation. No external libraries are required.
COLLABORATION FORMAT
Beyond the initial build, I am looking for a developer who can integrate into the business with:
• Ongoing technical support
• Maintenance and small improvements over time
• Ability to fix edge cases in live environments
• Good communication and professionalism
After initial delivery, a retainer model can be arranged to ensure availability and operational continuity. This is a long-term technical & business collaboration, not a one-off build.
WHO I AM LOOKING FOR
Ideal candidates:
✔ strong MQL5 experience
✔ experience with grid/martingale/basket/trade management systems
✔ clean coding standards
✔ no arbitrage/HFT “shortcut” mentality
✔ professional and reliable
✔ able to maintain and improve long-term
NEXT STEP
If interested, please reply and confirm:
-
Relevant experience building grid, basket or multi-order systems
-
That you are open to long-term collaboration after delivery
-
Estimated timeline for development once spec is provided
Specification documents will be sent to shortlisted developers.
