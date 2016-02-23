30 technical indicators in the MetaTrader 4 Web platform

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The new version of the MetaTrader 4 web platform features the full set of indicators for technical analysis. Now, web traders can use all the 30 analytical tools that are available in the MetaTrader 4 desktop version:

Accelerator Oscillator
 DeMarkerMoving Average
Accumulation/Distribution EnvelopesMoving Average of Oscillator
AlligatorForce Index
On Balance Volume
Average Directional Movement IndexFractalsParabolic SAR 
Average True Range
Gator OscillatorRelative Strength Index 
Awesome OscillatorIchimoku Kinko HyoRelative Vigor Index
Bears Power
MACDStandard Deviation
Bollinger Bands
Market Facilitation Index
Stochastic Oscillator
Bulls Power
MomentumVolumes
Commodity Channel Index
Money Flow IndexWilliams' Percent Range




In addition to the updated set of indicators, we have added 14 more languages to the new web platform version:

Croatian
GreekRomanian
Czech
HebrewSerbian
DutchItalian
Slovenian
EstonianLatvianSwedish
Finnish
Lithuanian

Thus, users can choose now from 38 languages available on the web platform. This is not the final figure, even more languages are to be added soon.

Launch the web platform right now to test the new functionality!

LAUNCH THE METATRADER 4 WEB PLATFORM
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