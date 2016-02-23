30 technical indicators in the MetaTrader 4 Web platform
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The new version of the MetaTrader 4 web platform features the full set of indicators for technical analysis. Now, web traders can use all the 30 analytical tools that are available in the MetaTrader 4 desktop version:
In addition to the updated set of indicators, we have added 14 more languages to the new web platform version:
Thus, users can choose now from 38 languages available on the web platform. This is not the final figure, even more languages are to be added soon.
Launch the web platform right now to test the new functionality!