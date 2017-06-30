Archives MT5

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i have .csv archives (time,bid ask,volume ask,volume bid) more accurate than my broker.

how can I integrate this files ??

 thank's 

 
zartan:

i have .csv archives (time,bid ask,volume ask,volume bid) more accurate than my broker.

how can I integrate this files ??

 thank's 

You can't with MT5.
 

I think - no way to import some data directly to MT5. You can export MT5 data to excel for example.

If I am wrong so sorry.

CodeBase -

Article -

 
even more mt5 archives are encrypted ... not cool 
 
i think i am going quit MT4/MT5 for a best language   . it's sad  
 
zartan:
i think i am going quit MT4/MT5 for a best language   . it's sad  

Note that it's a hard decision open or not, since if MQ opens the data can lose quality control too.

Maybe a better solution for you is test more brokers and choose the best one for your needs.

 

the main problem is that backtests give very different results than reality !

it' depressing 

i do a few test an i will decide for next choice

thank's for helping  

 
zartan:

the main problem is that backtests give very different results than reality !

Why ?
 

the backtest apply stop loss you wished

in reality a violent gap   can move you stop loss to 10;20;30 .... pips

[Deleted]  
zartan:

i have .csv archives (time,bid ask,volume ask,volume bid) more accurate than my broker.

how can I integrate this files ??

 thank's 

With MT4, you can but with MT5, it's impossible.

What I personally do is using open prices M1 or OHLC because it's the only "trustable" data you can get.

Or, become yourself broker ! (maybe not so stupid as it seems)

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