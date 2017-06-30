Archives MT5
i have .csv archives (time,bid ask,volume ask,volume bid) more accurate than my broker.
how can I integrate this files ??
thank's
I think - no way to import some data directly to MT5. You can export MT5 data to excel for example.
If I am wrong so sorry.
CodeBase -
Article -
i think i am going quit MT4/MT5 for a best language . it's sad
Note that it's a hard decision open or not, since if MQ opens the data can lose quality control too.
Maybe a better solution for you is test more brokers and choose the best one for your needs.
the main problem is that backtests give very different results than reality !
i have .csv archives (time,bid ask,volume ask,volume bid) more accurate than my broker.
how can I integrate this files ??
thank's
With MT4, you can but with MT5, it's impossible.
What I personally do is using open prices M1 or OHLC because it's the only "trustable" data you can get.
Or, become yourself broker ! (maybe not so stupid as it seems)
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i have .csv archives (time,bid ask,volume ask,volume bid) more accurate than my broker.
how can I integrate this files ??
thank's