Changing the account I used to subscribe to a signal

New comment
 

Hello, 

Is it possible to change my MT4 account that I used to subscribe to a signal ? 

 
Nizar Kfoury:

Hello, 

Is it possible to change my MT4 account that I used to subscribe to a signal ? 

Of course, but only once a week (Move subscription): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


New comment