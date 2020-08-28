Changing the account I used to subscribe to a signal
Nizar Kfoury:
Hello,
Is it possible to change my MT4 account that I used to subscribe to a signal ?
Of course, but only once a week (Move subscription): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
Is it possible to change my MT4 account that I used to subscribe to a signal ?