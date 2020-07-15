MetaTrader 5 Gateways & Connectivity
A variety of integration gateways to liquidity providers and stock exchanges have recently been developed for MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Using these solutions, brokers now can greatly improve their business and enter new markets. We have decided to summarize the first integration results and make a list of already working MetaTrader 5 gateways.
Liquidity Providers (ECNs)
ECNs (Electronic Communication Networks) provide liquidity when using MetaTrader 5. We have developed gateways to the most well-known providers, and any MetaTrader 5 broker can now make use of their services:
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agree
Great job, but my suggestion is publish here the server address examples for all this new stock exchanges and liquidity providers.
Bom Trabalho, mas a Minha Sugestão E PUBLICAR OS Aqui Exemplos de endereços de Servidor para Todos sos Novos Bolsas de Valores e fornecedores de Liquidez.
We are refereeing MT5 SampleGateway and SampleExchnage C++ application that comes with installation. We are able to build and deploy both of them, they were up and running. We can see market data on the MT5 Terminal sent by SampleExchange. When we try to send order it shows done message on dialog, also we can see order is listed in trade blotter(Please refer attached images). As per documentation we need to attach trading queue using method DealerStart(IMTGatewayAPI::DEALER_FLAG_AUTOLOCK). This call gets successful. So now when any trade happens on MT5-Trader we should get callback CMTGatewayApp::OnDealerLock() which we are not receiving. <:p><:p>
We have followed all the installation steps mentioned in the documentation. What could be the reason that we are not getting callbacks for order sent through MT5 Terminal? <:p><:p>
We are refereeing MT5 SampleGateway and SampleExchnage C++ application that comes with installation. We are able to build and deploy both of them, they were up and running. We can see market data on the MT5 Terminal sent by SampleExchange. When we try to send order it shows done message on dialog, also we can see order is listed in trade blotter(Please refer attached images). As per documentation we need to attach trading queue using method DealerStart(IMTGatewayAPI::DEALER_FLAG_AUTOLOCK). This call gets successful. So now when any trade happens on MT5-Trader we should get callback CMTGatewayApp::OnDealerLock() which we are not receiving. <:p><:p>
We have followed all the installation steps mentioned in the documentation. What could be the reason that we are not getting callbacks for order sent through MT5 Terminal? <:p><:p>
No idea what you are talking about (I suppose you are working on the server side maybe ?). What is "SampleGateway" ?
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A variety of integration gateways to liquidity providers and stock exchanges have recently been developed for MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Using these solutions, brokers now can greatly improve their business and enter new markets. We have decided to summarize the first integration results and make a list of already working MetaTrader 5 gateways.
Liquidity Providers (ECNs)
ECNs (Electronic Communication Networks) provide liquidity when using MetaTrader 5. We have developed gateways to the most well-known providers, and any MetaTrader 5 broker can now make use of their services:
Our gateways not only give access to liquidity providers but also provide maximum speed of executing operations. Moreover, these gateways are fairly simple and secure solutions allowing brokers to quickly connect to a provider and use its services.
Stock Exchanges
MetaTrader 5 has been developed as a multi-market platform. Nowadays, it can be used not only for arranging Forex trading but also for working on stock exchanges:
MetaTrader 5 platform's versatility makes it easy to expand the brokerage business and enter new markets. For example, any Forex broker can start working on a stock exchange, as well as a stock broker can launch the platform on an exchange and then enter Forex market. In any of these cases, all MetaTrader 5 technologies and services (social, mobile and algorithmic trading, as well as the market of trading robots) retain their functionality and remain attractive to traders.
The platform's features go beyond the proposed list, and the works on integration of MetaTrader 5 with other stock exchanges and liquidity providers are currently underway. Besides, Gateway API allows brokers to develop a gateway to any system or exchange on their own. Some brokers have already done that, while the proposed interfaces have greatly simplified their work. Moreover, API allows development of a hybrid ECN engine with multiple providers. That engine will act as trading server's own ECN platform.
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