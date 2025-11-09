Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 15
so, am I missing something, you say you have 20.000 signals and dont allow me to filter?
I want to see all signals
.) are open for subscription (check)
.) with more than 6 months history
.) are profitable
.) dont have more than 35% drawdown
.) have traded in the last 2 weeks
that should reduce the number of signals to a handfull of usefull ones which i will look at.
how to do that?
On MT5 platform, if your right-click inside Signals window (Signals tab on toolbox panel), you get a popup menu with some possibilities to filter. You can also sort the Signals by clicking on top of a column.
However, you can't apply all the filters you want.
Hello,
Though my Signal provider is opening the Trades with different lot size, in my account all trades are opened at the same lot size.
And most of the times, not all the trades are copied to my account. Some of the Signal providers trades are skipped though I have the same Currency pairs, equity etc..
Kindly help me what could be done.
Regards
Continously getting this error - can some suggest what is wrong? MT4 not able to connect to Signal Service. Also note i am seeing this error continuously for last 10-12 hours, i tried restart of MT4 and even restart of server machine at least 4-5 times.
2013.10.02 08:47:41 Credits: connection failed
2013.10.02 08:47:41 'xxxxxx': Signal - failed connect to server login.mql5.com
2013.10.02 08:40:28 'xxxxxx': Signal - failed connect to server login.mql5.com
Seems you have a problem of connection to Metaquotes server. You have to write to ServiceDesk.
Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?
Two methods are provided for copying transactions from the Provider's account:
Trades can be copied directly in the Subscriber's terminal which must be running and connected to the relevant account. This option requires absolute operation of the terminal.
Trades can be copied at the trade server side of the broker using TET (Trust Execution Token) mode. In this case the Subscriber does not even need to have the Terminal running. Trades will be copied directly at the trade server's end, allowing you to avoid possible network latency and improving the quality of Signal execution. At the moment, TET mode is not yet available.
Is the TET mode available now???
If not does this mean that the computer has to be on in order to copier and receive trades that are copied into a receiver account?
Also will this require VPS if the computer is turned off?
thanks
Is MQL5 Signal Service team responsible for misleading information posted by Signal providers ? Take an instance of this Signal Service (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1246), the provider mentions there will be SL on all positions, but never puts them and keep loss expanding. I lost USD $ 100 last month because of this mis-leading info. I was looking for some good signal for last few months but seeing this signal committment of backing all positions will SL and TP, i relied on same.
Does MQL5 holds responsibility of such mis-leading info posted by Signal provider? if not, they should start scrutunizing the info posted by such signal providers. Above all, for last few days after my subscription expired i was looking for posting review, but in vain as the system doesn't allows you post review once you have put some query also which i did when i subscribed initially to it.
This is what he/she has mentioned on the description - "Every positions will be secured by individually stop-loss, depending on current support and resistance levels."
Is MQL5 Signal Service team responsible for misleading information posted by Signal providers ? Take an instance of this Signal Service (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1246), the provider mentions there will be SL on all positions, but never puts them and keep loss expanding.