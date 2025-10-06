Press review - page 13
2013-07-08 23:50 GMT | [JPY - Money Supply M2+CD]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for JOY in our case). By the way - this is low impacted news event.
============
Japan M2 Money Stock Rises 3.8% On Year In June
The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.8 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - worth 849.4 trillion yen.
That exceeded expectations for a 3.4 percent increase following the upwardly revised 3.5 percent gain in May (originally 3.4 percent).
The M3 money stock added an annual 3.0 percent to 1,158.2 trillion yen - also beating forecasts for a 2.9 percent increase following the 2.8 percent gain in the previous month.
The L money stock climbed 3.2 percent on year to 1,509.4 trillion yen after rising a revised 2.7 percent a month earlier.
Hedge Fund Launches Plan B In Bid To Profit From Fannie And Freddie :
In recent months big and powerful hedge funds have descended on Washington, lobbying for Congress to revive Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac , the government-sponsored enterprises that have been operating out of conservatorship since the financial crisis. These hedge funds had purchased preferred shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the hopes that their value would skyrocket under a privatization scheme of the two mortgage giants. Some of these hedge funds even bought up some of the even more speculative common shares of Fannie and Freddie, penny stocks that trade on the over the counter bulletin board.
But these hedge funds found the reception on Capitol Hill to be pretty cold. Instead, a bipartisan group of senators in late June put forward new legislation aimed at getting rid of the role Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac play in the housing market by purchasing and guaranteeing mortgages. Senators Bob Corker and Mark Warner want to replace Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with a new Federal Mortgage Insurance Corporation, a government reinsurer of mortgage securities that would backstop private capital investment in mortgages. The legislative proposal sent both the common and preferred shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into a tailspin.
U.K. May Visible Trade Gap Widens :
The deficit in the U.K.'s goods trade for May widened slightly from the same month last year, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.
The visible trade deficit for May was GBP 8.491 billion compared to GBP 8.1 billion a year ago. Economists were looking for a GBP 8.485 billion shortfall. In April, the deficit was GBP 8.430 billion.
Goods exports grew 1.5 percent monthly, while imports rose 1.3 percent. Within the merchandise trade, there was an appreciable increase in the level of oil exports in May, mainly due to sales of crude oil to the Netherlands, the ONS said. Oil exports surged 27.2 percent.
After a few months of relatively low level of crude oil exports, there was a bounce-back in May, the agency said. Crude oil exports totaled an estimated 5 million tonnes in May, the highest monthly level since August 2004.
Excluding oil, the visible trade deficit worsened to GBP 7.675 billion from GBP 7.028 billion in April.
The total trade deficit widened to GBP 2.435 billion in May from GBP 2.073 billion in the previous month. A year ago, the shortfall was GBP 2.1 billion.
The trade with non-EU countries resulted in a deficit of GBP 4.1 billion in May, which was larger than April's GBP 3.4 billion. Trade with EU countries showed a shortfall of GBP 4.4 billion versus GBP 5 billion in the previous month.
The surplus in trade in services shrunk to GBP 6.1 billion in May from GBP 6.4 billion in April.
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.07.09 11:14
There are few high/medium impacted news events for GBP which came on the same time : at 08:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ time) :
2013-07-09 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
============
2013-07-09 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Industrial Production]
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
============
2013-07-09 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Trade Balance; non-EU]
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
============
As a result - the price was moved to 94 pips :
High Frequency Insider Trading - And It's Completely Legal! :
There is yet one more inside game on Wall Street to which Mom and Pop investors are not invited. Retail investors, it turns out, are being damaged by trades based on classified, private information that insiders pay for and – in just a matter of seconds – use to boost the returns on their trades.
Indeed, it’s kind of like being a “coach” passenger at the airport and watching the big shot “first class” passengers board first and being handed the best perks, all for a price. Except that passenger in coach wouldn’t even know how to make a bid on that luxurious seat in first class.
The Securities and Exchange Commission and certain states are scrutinizing how certain “High Frequency” traders might have received potentially market-moving information from the Institute for Supply Management ahead of the public.
ISM, which produces a closely watched manufacturing survey, said it has taken steps to close what is sometimes a 10-second gap between the time its report gets to traders and when a press release containing the survey’s results is received by a broader audience.
The Wall Street Journal last month reported the various ways high-frequency traders and other investors can pay to get access to market-sensitive information before the public. While it sounds shady, it’s all perfectly on the up and up, at least for now.
According to a team of Wall Street Journal reporters from an article on June 12, the practice works to the advantage of professional traders. “Economic reports from public universities, trade groups and other nongovernmental organizations can move markets as surely as official data from the U.S. government,” according to the Journal’s team of four reporters: Brody Mullins, Michael Rothfeld, Tom McGinty, Jenny Strasburg. “But unlike government reports, where pains are taken to make certain no one gets them ahead of time, few rules control release of nongovernmental economic reports. Unknown to many investors, selling early access is routine.”
Access to this highly valuable information is the key. And such access comes at a price. Rapid traders pay information companies like Thomson Reuters thousands of dollars each month for a look at such reports, moments before they are widely disseminated. And it’s in those few key seconds, that they make their killing.
.........
“New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating the release of the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment to high-frequency traders two seconds ahead of other Thomson Reuters subscribers, the state said today,” Bloomberg Businessweek reported. ”The two-second advantage is enough time for traders to take “unfair advantage” of access to the information, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.”
2013-07-10 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
If actual > forecast = good for currency
==========
China Has $27.1 Billion Trade Surplus :
China posted a merchandise trade surplus of $27.1 billion in June, the government said on Wednesday.
That was slightly below expectations for a surplus of $27.8 billion following the $20.42 billion surplus in May.
Exports were down 3.1 percent on year - well below estimates for an increase of 3.7 percent after adding 1.0 percent in the previous month.
Imports dipped an annual 0.7 percent versus forecasts for a jump of 6.0 percent after easing 0.3 percent a month earlier.
Traders Pay for an Early Peek at Key Data :
On the morning of March 15, stocks stumbled on news that a key reading of consumer confidence was unexpectedly low.
One group of investors already knew that. They got the University of Michigan's consumer report two seconds before everyone else.
Infinium Capital Management, a high-speed trading firm in Chicago, used the information to launch a wave of trading in futures contracts, in just one example of the activity that followed. In a single second, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis, traders from various firms bet nearly seven million shares that equity markets would decline—which was exactly what happened when news of the survey became widely known.
Economic reports from public universities, trade groups and other nongovernmental organizations can move markets as surely as official data from the U.S. government. But unlike government reports, where pains are taken to make certain no one gets them ahead of time, few rules control release of nongovernmental economic reports. Unknown to many investors, selling early access is routine.
This is a "blind spot" in U.S. law, said Richard Painter, a former Republican White House ethics lawyer. Groups, he said, should "not be allowed to selectively disclose market-moving data to people who pay more money—that is not right."
But it is legal, and so is trading on the advance peeks. Even as securities rules bar companies from selective data disclosure, and as authorities vigorously pursue insider trading in all its forms, no law prevents investors from trading on nonpublic information they have legally purchased from other private entities. Trading would be illegal only if the information was passed through a breach of trust, said securities lawyers.
"If someone gives you permission to use the information, then there is no problem," said Steve Crimmins, a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement official now at law firm K&L Gates LLP.
Gold Rises Following FOMC Meeting Minutes, Stays In Range :
Gold prices rose in after-hours trade Wednesday following the release of minutes from the June Federal Open Market Committee meeting, where the participants discussed the Fed’s plan for ending stimulus, among other subjects.
The minutes were released at 2 p.m. EDT after the Comex pit closed. Prices for the most-active August contract settled at $1,247.40 an ounce and rose as high $1,262.4 as of 2:22 p.m. EDT, near the day session’s high of $1,264.50, before backtracking slightly.
“We got a little bit of a bid after the FOMC meeting minutes,” said Sterling Smith, futures specialist, commodity research, Citibank Institutional Client Group.
Smith said the FOMC minutes “give the dissenters a chance to discuss their views,” particularly those who wanted to delay tapering of the Fed’s quantitative-easing program. The gold market may have drawn some strength from that, he said.
Yet Smith doesn’t see the gains holding for long. “There are too many bearish events out there for gold and we will see some sort of tapering by the end of the year,” he said.
The Fed meeting minutes helped gold to rally, but “continued worries keep rally muted,” said George Gero, vice president with RBC Capital Markets Global Futures and a precious metals strategist.
Peter Buchanan, analyst at CIBC World Market, said there weren’t many surprises overall. “The committee also discussed the need to differentiate between the tapering of QE and actual rates hikes, once again emphasizing that there will likely be a considerable time between the end of QE and the first increase in target yields,” he said.
2013-07-08 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Unemployment Rate]
==========
Australia Unemployment Rate Near Four-Year High :
Unemployment rate in Australia rose to its highest level since 2009 amid a marked increase in the number of people looking for full-time jobs, the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Thursday.
While there was an increase in the number of employed, which was driven by a spike in part-time employees, the number of full-time workers fell.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.7 percent in June from a revised 5.6 percent in May, matching the level last seen in September 2009. The number of unemployed persons increased by 23,700 between May and June to 709,300.
"The June labour force survey in Australia delivered more of the same, confirming that the economy is slowing to below trend pace, with slack accumulating, but without an audible snap in firms' hiring behaviour," said Ban Jarman, an economist at JP Morgan Australia.
It is usually low impacted news event but in this case - price moved by 24 pips on EURUSD :
2013-07-08 06:00 GMT | [EUR - German Wholesale Price Index]
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
==========
German Wholesale Prices Rebound In June :
Germany's whole sale prices increased modestly in June after falling for two months in a row, latest data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.
The wholesale price index increased 0.7 percent on an annual basis in June, reversing decreases of 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent recorded in May and April. Economists were looking for an increase of 1 percent.
The rebound was mainly driven by a 14.7 percent rise in wholesale prices of fruit, vegetables and potatoes. An 8.8 percent growth in prices of milk, egg and edible oil and fats as well as a 2.7 percent rise in meat and meat products also influenced the index positively.
These increases were partially offset by a 2.2 percent fall in prices of gaseous fuels and related products, and a 4.6 percent decrease in metal and metal ore prices, data showed.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices declined 0.4 percent in June, as they did in the previous month. The index was forecast to drop 0.1 percent month-on-month.
2013-07-09 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ Metatrader 5 time) | [USD - Jobless Claims]
If actual < forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
=========
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Unexpected Increase :
First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended July 6th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The report said initial jobless claims rose to 360,000, an increase of 16,000 from the previous week's revised figure of 344,000.
The increase surprised economists, who had been expecting jobless claims to dip to 340,000 from the 343,000 originally reported for the previous week.