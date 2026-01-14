Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I came too late to this celebration (big price movement) sorry :) But as I understand - it was high impacted news events at 09:30 GMT
By the way - we really need some indicator on the chart to avoid trading during some impacted news events.
It was some explanation of the price movement for yesterday: We will get through this, will not be an 'Apocalypse'.
So, read this article in NASDAQ: EUR/USD back above 1.3000 on Obama comments
It means that I came too late for good price movement yesterday - Obama was the first one (I was second after him but it was too late sorry).
Just some situation with market condition for EURUSD before market open.
EURUSD M30 - primary trend is bearish but it is flat for now
EURUSD H1 - this is primary bearish too but it is bear market rally for now
EURUSD H4 - primary as a bearish but rally was started
EURUSD D1 - it is interesting situation for this timeframe: price went out of Ichimoku cloud on open bar from ranging to bearish area. It may be good to see when next daily bar will be opened - if inside the cloud so it will be ranging for some time (same as in past week), if new bar will be opened below the cloud so it may be bearish (good to open sell trades for example)
The other interesting pair for the next week to watch is EURAUD - if next open bar on Monday will cross yellow trend line from above to below (and Chinkou Span line will cross the price on historical data) so we may have good rally (downtrend with resistance at 1.2678
Exactly same situation with EURCAD D1 timeframe:
The other pair to watch for possible trading on Monday is USDCAD H4 timeframe - it is correction going on for close bar (bullish as a primary with correction as a secondary trend). If Chinkou Span line (blue color line) will break historical price from above to below so it will be good breakdown with resistance at 1,0269 and 1.0232. If the price will break 1.0269 on Monday with market open time so it may be the signal for good breakdown soon.
Just some situation with market condition for EURUSD before market open.
EURUSD D1 - it is interesting situation for this timeframe: price went out of Ichimoku cloud on open bar from ranging to bearish area. It may be good to see when next daily bar will be opened - if inside the cloud so it will be ranging for some time (same as in past week), if new bar will be opened below the cloud so it may be bearish (good to open sell trades for example)
Daily bar was opened below Ichimoku cloud so we had good breakdown this morning:
Market is going slowly for now - because it will not be any high impacted news events today so I do not expect big price movement.
Just about market condition for the last week - read this small article from DailyFX with this illustration:
It was breakout for USDCHF for M30 timeframe. Real one. Resistance line on this way is 0.9426 with support at 0.9419. We can see from screenshot:
But if we see on H1 timeframe so it is still ranging with resistance at 0.9426 :