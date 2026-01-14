Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 25
But I got my 15 dollars and don't care about it anymore :)
It was breakdown for USDCHF M30 ...
... because market is ranging on H1:
Just something about EURUSD today - correction was started on open bar for M30, H1 and H4 timeframes. And for D1 timeframe is flat for now: primary trend is bearish but secondary - flat. So, the price on M30/H1/H4 timeframes is not going against the trend with secondary correction - D1 trend is bearish anyway.
And very interesting to see the market condition for resilience: AUDUSD :)Australia again shows its resilience:
TREASURER Wayne Swan says the latest national growth numbers reaffirms Australia's position as one of the most resilient economies in the world.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics said the economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the December for an annual rate of 3.1 per cent.
This is the situation for AUDUSD.
M30 - primary trend is bullish with secondary correction started on open bar sorry.
H1 - secondary correction with primary bullish
H4 - Correction just started on open bar. If this correction is continuing so we will have ranging market condition. If not - uptrend will be continued in this case.
D1 - market rally was started with primary bearish
Hi vito333,
As I know - original author of this indicator is igorad so I will ask him about possibility to upload his MT5 version to this thread (and to Codebase).