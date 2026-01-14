Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 153
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD)
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.28 11:53
GOLD (XAU/USD) Long-Term Technical Analysis: watch for psy resistance level to be broken for bullish reversal
Weekly price is located between 100 period SMA (100-SMA) and 200 period SMA (200-SMA) for the primary bearish market condition: price is on secondary bear market rally since the middle of January this year with 100-SMA to be broken to above for the bearish ranging condition to be started on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart.
The price is ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
RSI indicator is estimating the secondary ranging market condition.
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.29 09:45
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Turn to Bearish
Daily price was moved to be below 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA for the porimary bearish market condition: the price was bounced from 1.0911 support level with symmetric triangle pattern to be formed for direction.
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing.
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.29 11:23
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Euro-Zone CPI Flash Estimate and 18 pips price movement
2016-02-29 10:00 GMT | [EUR - CPI Flash Estimate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - CPI Flash Estimate] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be -0.2% in February 2016, down from 0.3% in January, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union."
==========
EURUSD M5: 18 pips price movement by Euro-Zone CPI Flash Estimate news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.29 16:28
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Pending Home Sales and 23 pips price movement
2016-02-29 15:00 GMT | [USD - Pending Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Pending Home Sales] = Change in the number of homes under contract to be sold but still awaiting the closing transaction, excluding new construction.
==========
"The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, declined 2.5 percent to 106.0 in January from an upwardly revised 108.7 in December but is still 1.4 percent above January 2015 (104.5). Although the index has increased year-over-year for 17 consecutive months, last month’s annual gain was the second smallest (September 2014 at 1.2 percent) during the timeframe."
Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says a myriad of reasons likely contributed to January contract signings subsiding in most of the country. "While January’s blizzard possibly caused some of the pullback in the Northeast, the recent acceleration in home prices and minimal inventory throughout the country appears to be the primary obstacle holding back would-be buyers,” he said. “Additionally, some buyers could be waiting for a hike in listings come springtime."
==========
EURUSD M5: 23 pips price movement by Pending Home Sales news event :
Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for NZD/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
NZD/USD: bearish reversal. This pair just reversed to the bearish condition by today's daily bar opened below 200-day SMA. The price is testing 50.0% Fibo support level at 0.6561 to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
GBP/USD: bearish breakdown. The price was on bearish breakdown with key support resistance levels together with descending triangle patterns to be broken to below. Price was bounced from Fibo support level at 1.3835 and started to be ranging within bearish s/r levels.
AUD/USD: ranging-to-bearish reversal. Daily price broke 100-day SMA to below to be reversed from the ranging bearish within 200-day SMA/100-day SMA area to the primary bearish area of the chart. RSI indicator is estimating the ranging market condition to be continuing, and the nearest support level for the price on the way to the bearish trend is 38.2% Fibo level at 0.7095. The key reversal bullish level for the price for the bullish reversal to be started is Fibo resistance at 0.7258, and if the price breaks this level from below to above so the bullish reversal will be started with the secondary ranging condition.
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.01 07:59
Technical Intra-Day Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: Bearish to 1.0800 psy target
Intra-day price was moved to be below 100 SMA/200 SMA area for the primary bearish market condition: the price was bounced from 1.0858 support level for the ranging bearish condition to be started.
RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bearish condition to be continuing.
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.01 07:59
Crude Oil Technical Outlook - possible breakout with the daily bullish reversal and 36.94 level as the bullish target to re-enter
Daily price is on primary bearish market condition with the local uptrend as the secondary bear market rally: the price is breaking Senkou Span line (which is the virtual border between the ranging bearish and the primary bullish trend on the daily chart) for the bullish reversal to be started. The symmetric triangle pattern was crossed to above for the possible breakout, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition to be continuing.
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.01 16:00
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and 74 pips price movement
2016-03-01 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
==========
USDCAD M5: 74 pips price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.01 16:21
Quick Technical Overview - S&P 500: 1,890 is important (adapted from the article)
H1 price is located to be above 100 period SMA (100 SMA) and 200 period SMA (200 SMA) in the bullish area of the chart: the secondary correction was started by the price for trying to break 1,928 support level to below for the secondary correction to be continuing.
SUMMARY : correctionTREND : primary bullish