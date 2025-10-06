Press review - page 368
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AUDIO - Planning For The Worst with Michelle Volmering (based on the article)
"As markets gyrate wildly, veteran trader cautions investors and traders to prepare for downside moves! While nobody knows 100% where the markets are headed, may are sitting in big gains thinking the markets can only go up! Michelle and Merlin take a look the current market landscape, and touch on some important correlation aspects which may give you a competitive advantage."
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: GBP Gross Domestic Product and 73 pips price movement
2016-01-28 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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GBPUSD M5: 73 pips price movement by GBP Gross Domestic Product news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Durable Goods Orders and 25 pips price movement
2016-01-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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EURUSD M5: 25 pips price movement by Durable Goods Orders news event :
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOJ Monetary Policy Statement and 252 pips price movement
2016-01-29 03:38 GMT | [JPY - BOJ Monetary Policy Statement]
[JPY - BOJ Monetary Policy Statement] = It's among the primary tools the BOJ uses to communicate with investors about monetary policy. It contains the outcome of their decision on asset purchases and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision.
==========1. The Introduction of "Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with a Negative Interest Rate"
2. "QQE with a Negative Interest Rate" is designed to enable the Bank to pursue additional monetary easing interms of three dimensions,combining a negative interest rate with quantity and quality.
- The Bank will apply a negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent to current accounts that financial institutions hold at the Bank. It will cut the interest rate further into negative territory if judged as necessary.
- The Bank will introduce a multiple-tier system which some central banks in Europe (e.g. the Swiss National Bank) have put in place. Specifically, it will adopt a three-tier system in which the outstanding balance of each financial institution's current account at the Bank will be divided into three tiers, to each of which a positive interest rate, a zero interest rate, or a negative interest rate will be applied, respectively.
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USDJPY M5: 252 pips price movement by BOJ Monetary Policy Statement news event :
Intra-Day Fundamentals: Gross Domestic Product and 114 pips price movement for EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2016-01-29 13:30 GMT | [USD - Gross Domestic Product]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Gross Domestic Product] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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"Real gross domestic product -- the value of the goods and services produced by the nation’s economy less the value of the goods and services used up in production, adjusted for price changes -- increased at an annual rate of 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent."
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EURUSD M5: 63 pips price movement by Gross Domestic Product news event :
GBPUSD M5: 51 pips price movement by Gross Domestic Product news event :
AUDIO - Capital Preservation with Paul Buzby (based on the article)
"One of the secrets of wealth is growing your wealth regardless of market condition. Merlin welcomes Paul Buzby of RCW Financial, to talk about the use of metals and rare coins to help diversify holdings as well as hedge downside risk. The show focuses on rarity of coins, and presents a 1797 US dollar worth over $325,000… and climbing!"
Week Ahead by Crédit Agricole: NFP, RBA, FX Wars, GBP Squeeze, Sell AUD, NZD Rallies (based on the article)
Forex Weekly Outlook February 1-5 (based on the article)
US ISM Manufacturing PMI, rate decision in Australia and the UK, Employment data from New Zealand, Canada and the US, including the all-important NFP release, Mark Carney speaks in London and Trade balance in Canada and the US. These are the main highlights for this week. Here is an outlook on these important events.
Interest Rate Basics
Interest rates are one feature of a debt instrument and are issued by governments and corporations who need to raise capital. There are several types of interest rates, each with a different structure, maturity, etc. Here are some of the major types and a brief explanation of each.
• Fed Discount Rate: This is a short-term rate set by the Federal Reserve and is the rate charged to member banks that borrow from the Fed. Banks often base their lending rates on it.
• Fed Funds Rate: The fed funds rate is established by the market, influenced by the Fed, and is the rate of interest charged when banks lend to each other. For example, if Bank A has excess reserves at the Fed, and Bank B is short on its reserve requirement (established by the Fed), Bank B may borrow from Bank A to meet their requirement. These are usually overnight loans.
• Prime Rate: This is set by banks and is the rate banks charge on loans to their most credit-worthy customers.
• U.S. Treasury Bills: These are short-term debt instruments (maturity of 1 year or less) and are issued and backed by the federal government.
• U.S. Treasury Notes: These are intermediate-term debt instruments (maturity of 1 – 10 years) and are issued and backed by the federal government.
• U.S. Treasury Bonds: These are long-term debt instruments (maturity of 10 years or more) and are issued and backed by the federal government.
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Manufacturing PMI and 13 pips price movement
2016-02-01 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
=========="Chinese manufacturers signalled a modest deterioration in operating conditions at the start of 2016, with both output and employment declining at slightly faster rates than in December. Total new business meanwhile fell at the weakest rate in seven months, and despite a faster decline in new export work. Nonetheless, lower production requirements led companies to cut back on their purchasing activity and inventories of inputs. On the prices front, both input costs and output charges fell again in January, though at the weakest rates in seven months."
"At 48.4 in January, the seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single -figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – remained below the crucial 50.0 value separating growth from contraction for the eleventh successive month. The reading was up slightly from 48.2 in December, and sign alled a further modest deterioration in the overall health of China’s manufacturing sector."
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NZDUSD M5: 13 pips price movement by Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event :