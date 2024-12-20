Installing Meta Trader 5 on Windows 7 64 bit
I am trying to run Meta Trader 5 on my 64bit Windows 7 Laptop and after installing I am getting a DLL error
any ideas how I can fix this?
"The procedure entry point could not be located in the dynamic link library ole32.dll"
That's Windows basic application, I think it's corrupt or something.
1. Google this : http://www.google.com/search?q=missing ole32.dll in windows 7 64 bit
2. Run System File Checker (http://support.microsoft.com/kb/929833) and restart after that. This is what I recommend.
3. Then install MT again. However there's plenty suggestion by many user here to install MT outside C:/Program Files/..., for example you may want to install in C:/My_Program/...
This info really helped me a lot.
Thanks very much
That's Windows basic application, I think it's corrupt or something.
1. Google this : http://www.google.com/search?q=missing ole32.dll in windows 7 64 bit
2. Run System File Checker (http://support.microsoft.com/kb/929833) and restart after that. This is what I recommend.
3. Then install MT again. However there's plenty suggestion by many user here to install MT outside C:/Program Files/..., for example you may want to install in C:/My_Program/...
Tried to scan no luck at all, the entire scan is terminating at 25%
and all efforts to get a solution from online forums didn't pan out so
well.
C:\Windows\system32>sfc /scanfile=c:\windows\System32\ole32.dllWindows Resource Protection did not find any integrity violations.
I tried to install the MT5 in a directory without a space but didn't get any success at all
Tried to scan no luck at all, the entire scan is terminating at 25%
and all efforts to get a solution from online forums didn't pan out so
well.
C:\Windows\system32>sfc /scanfile=c:\windows\System32\ole32.dllWindows Resource Protection did not find any integrity violations.
I tried to install the MT5 in a directory without a space but didn't get any success at all
Try sfc /scannow and restart.
sfc /scannow is prematurely terminating at 23%.
Does this mean I have to reinstall the whole OS?
sfc /scannow is prematurely terminating at 23%.
Does this mean I have to reinstall the whole OS?
Sorry for the late reply, I live in different planet. 23 % is not good, then you may want to do this :
1. Run System Restore. However I had corrupt files in the past and it seem that sfc couldn't repair, so system restore didn't help either - it failed to restore :(.
2. If that does not works, try to run sfc on safe mode in admin account, either safe mode or safe mode with command prompt.
You do know how to open safe mode do you ? http://www.google.com/search?q=how to run PC on safe mode
Run sfc /scannow in safe mode and restart the PC. The command prompt for restart is shutdown /r /t 2, this will restart in 2 seconds. Write that on paper - if you don't remember that when running safe mode with command prompt.
3. If that does not works, re-install :(.
I run sfc every week - it's OK to do that - it's what those companies do with their 100s PCs, they can't re-install every time there's a problem, it just too resources consuming.
Just this morning I have to do it again - apparantely something corrupt with my networking files.
Sorry for the late reply, I live in different planet. 23 % is not good, then you may want to do this :
1. Run System Restore. However I had corrupt files in the past and it seem that sfc couldn't repair, so system restore didn't help either - it failed to restore :(.
2. If that does not works, try to run sfc on safe mode in admin account, either safe mode or safe mode with command prompt.
You do know how to open safe mode do you ? http://www.google.com/search?q=how to run PC on safe mode
Run sfc /scannow in safe mode and restart the PC. The command prompt for restart is shutdown /r /t 2, this will restart in 2 seconds. Write that on paper - if you don't remember that when running safe mode with command prompt.
3. If that does not works, re-install :(.
I run sfc every week - it's OK to do that - it's what those companies do with their 100s PCs, they can't re-install every time there's a problem, it just too resources consuming.
Just this morning I have to do it again - apparantely something corrupt with my networking files.
I managed to run sfc /scannow to 100%, restarted my PC uninstalled the Meta Trader and reinstalled it, unfortunately no luck.
It looks like I have to reinstall, its no its task I use my laptop for majority of my java development work I think i have to run sfc every week as you suggested.
I managed to run sfc /scannow to 100%, restarted my PC uninstalled the Meta Trader and reinstalled it, unfortunately no luck.
It looks like I have to reinstall, its no its task I use my laptop for majority of my java development work I think i have to run sfc every week as you suggested.
Good to hear that it went 100 % :D.
I don't know what causing MT5 not run then, I have friend who has laptop 7/64 and MT5 running just fine.
How about installing MT4 ?
Good to hear that it went 100 % :D.
I don't know what causing MT5 not run then, I have friend who has laptop 7/64 and MT5 running just fine.
How about installing MT4 ?
I have no problem with MT4 it runs just fine, as a programmer I want to use MT5 its a great improvement to MT4.
Sorry, I'm clueless :( There are same case in this forum and that was solved by re-installing 7 - which I don't like it >_<.
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I am trying to run Meta Trader 5 on my 64bit Windows 7 Laptop and after installing I am getting a DLL error
any ideas how I can fix this?
"The procedure entry point could not be located in the dynamic link library ole32.dll"