Cant login mql5 account in MT5

tuoitrecuoi:

try on other 

tuoitrecuoi:

try on other pc.

 

Using other PC was okei!

But i on my laptop cant login


song_song:
you should input password that same as login this Community
Sure
tonny:
are you by any chance copy-pasting your password? Sometimes this could have a white space added at the start or end of the password and cause a failed login.
I type, but maybe cause is my laptop, im try to using another laptop and login okei! Im looking for something wrong in my laptop!
phi.nuts:

Check your firewall, read this "Can't login to MQL5 community account in MT5"

Probably you have the same problem. 

same problem ! But i dont have same virut software like that!

Im using Avast anti virut 

 
Use Internet Explorer and visit your profile herethen on IE click "View" menu and select "Security Reports" and click "View Certificate", take a screenshot and post it here.

Here's mine using IE 9.


 

 

hello Phi.nuts!

My calendar time in my laptop was wrong, so it made  certification invalid, so i repair it and now i can download demo indicartor from market and login in mt5.

Tks all! 

congratulation my friend!
 

where i can get my login ID or how can i open my real account 

 
Romeo Sonico:

where i can get my login ID or how can i open my real account 

You need your login to login to this forum and to fill Community tab in Metatrader.
But if you are posting here so you used login/password to login to this forum (your login is rbsonics).

As to the real account so it is related to the brokers. You should find the broker (use google for that) and open trading account according to the broker's condition (and it is nothing to do with your forum login ID).

