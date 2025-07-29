Say & Ask anything/everything - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What happen when we click "complain" link ?
What happen when we click "complain" link ?
1. When you click it, you will see a pop-out windows. When you click save button on that window, all moderator and admin (including those from Russian section) will see a little icon next to his/her profile, which indicate there's new complain. Here's a picture of complain icon next to my profile link
Then we can read who's making the complain and what it is that being complained (sorry I can not give you any pic - it's a top secret). Then, moderator and/or admin can choose either to delete the complain or proceed to process the complain (delete spam, editing comments, banning user, etc, etc).
3. And - this is important - on user profile page, we can read if someone made a complaints against that user. We can use this to evaluate his/her membership in mql5.com (in forum, market, job, mql5 signal, etc, etc).
Here's an example, I'm making a complaint against you and it show on your profile page. All moderator and admin can see and read and use that to review your membership ( don't worry this one is just an example and now is deleted)
4. And don't worry, we keep everything secret, except us - no one knows who is complaining what and what is being complain about.
Hello
Am new to all this trading etc and have opened a Demo account etc to practice what Ive learnt, or think have learned about trading etc.
The first day, gained about $200 on gold and silver, but since then regaurdless if i use EA, signal, trend lines, RSI MACD as guides with and without stop losses, I just cant make it work in my favour. Have been doing this demo ( third account) for about a month.
Fare enough, picking order short and long by hand, I got it wrong, but the EA, tried about a dozen, and about 6 signal, is just emptying my account.
Ive tried lots of EA's on the test function over various times, compared test the results with the real ones and found two things, they dont agree at all , the test says good results, but the real history has just emptied my account.
I reset the settings to default in both test and real etc
Help, I must be doing something wrong, I'm at the stage if I just put the long and short orders back to front, i would be very rich
thanks
Helo again
I,m totally confused.
I just closed all trades as they were all going bad and got a pop up saying subsribers account is not ready for synchronization, clicked the i am aware button, all trades closed etc and shut down the software.
When I reopened the software, I find I have a "buy" going, and going bad.
there is something wrong here
thanks
Could somebody help me in this regard:
The expiration doesn't work at all in my pending order,
When I check the pending order manually in MT5 platform, I found that it does not work because the Expiration time is not as I written in the Code
So below is my code:
ZeroMemory(mrequest);
mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
mrequest.magic=EA_Magic;
mrequest.symbol=_Symbol;
mrequest.volume=Lot;
mrequest.price=NormalizeDouble(mrate_L[1].high,_Digits);
mrequest.sl=NormalizeDouble(mrate_L[1].low,_Digits);
mrequest.tp=NormalizeDouble(mrate_L[1].high + TKP*_Point,_Digits);
mrequest.deviation=100;
mrequest.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;
mrequest.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
mrequest.type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED;
mrequest.expiration=TimeLocal() - 90*60 ;
Alert("Trade Time ",TimeCurrent()," expiration time ", mrequest.expiration);
becuase I live in country that its local time is +hour than server time, I set expiration in nearly 30 minutes,
So but after reaching that time, anything wont expire, when I check my expiration type manually (while debuging), I found that it was GTC but I wrote ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED
could some more professional coder help me ?
Hello
Am new to all this trading etc and have opened a Demo account etc to practice what Ive learnt, or think have learned about trading etc.
The first day, gained about $200 on gold and silver, but since then regaurdless if i use EA, signal, trend lines, RSI MACD as guides with and without stop losses, I just cant make it work in my favour. Have been doing this demo ( third account) for about a month.
Fare enough, picking order short and long by hand, I got it wrong, but the EA, tried about a dozen, and about 6 signal, is just emptying my account.
Ive tried lots of EA's on the test function over various times, compared test the results with the real ones and found two things, they dont agree at all , the test says good results, but the real history has just emptied my account.
I reset the settings to default in both test and real etc
Help, I must be doing something wrong, I'm at the stage if I just put the long and short orders back to front, i would be very rich
thanks
1. I hope you doing this on demo account with demo money and NOT on real account with real money.
2. An EA can be configured to intentionally to perform good in back testing, because future data (e.g. direction of future price, is it up or down), is already available with historical data.
Helo again
I,m totally confused.
I just closed all trades as they were all going bad and got a pop up saying subsribers account is not ready for synchronization, clicked the i am aware button, all trades closed etc and shut down the software.
When I reopened the software, I find I have a "buy" going, and going bad.
there is something wrong here
thanks
1. In the future, you can ask and say anything about mql5 signal in Trading section of the forum, or here Signal : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signal , or here Subscribe to signal on Metatrader 4
2. What went wrong here was that you interfering the copying process of mql5 signal, when you manually close the trades. Mql5 signal is designed to open a new position when signal provider is also open a new position or if signal provider have a floating losing position. Mql5 signal is not designed to open position when signal provider position is in floating profit.
Price goes up and down, sometime big, sometime small. Sometime when position is opened, it does not immediately making floating profit, but instead it goes through hell of floating loses. It's a normal thing in trading business.
When you close that position, mql5 signal realize that it's lost track of that position and therefore trying to open again, which it did.
If you don't like that position being opened again, you can make suggestion to Service Desk. Just click your user name and look for Service Desk on left side.
3. In the future, if you can't stand floating losses, please don't trade. Not everyone can cope with floating losses, let alone realized loses or real losses, and don't interfere your mql5 signal, be it losses or profit.
Could somebody help me in this regard:
The expiration doesn't work at all in my pending order,
When I check the pending order manually in MT5 platform, I found that it does not work because the Expiration time is not as I written in the Code
So below is my code:
ZeroMemory(mrequest);
mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
mrequest.magic=EA_Magic;
mrequest.symbol=_Symbol;
mrequest.volume=Lot;
mrequest.price=NormalizeDouble(mrate_L[1].high,_Digits);
mrequest.sl=NormalizeDouble(mrate_L[1].low,_Digits);
mrequest.tp=NormalizeDouble(mrate_L[1].high + TKP*_Point,_Digits);
mrequest.deviation=100;
mrequest.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;
mrequest.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
mrequest.type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED;
mrequest.expiration=TimeLocal() - 90*60 ;
Alert("Trade Time ",TimeCurrent()," expiration time ", mrequest.expiration);
becuase I live in country that its local time is +hour than server time, I set expiration in nearly 30 minutes,
So but after reaching that time, anything wont expire, when I check my expiration type manually (while debuging), I found that it was GTC but I wrote ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED
could some more professional coder help me ?
1. Next time use SRC button to post the code
2. Some broker does NOT accept any expiration time, so whatever expiration time you put in there, the position will gets opened but never expired. Ask your broker about that.
3. Expiration time is a future time, calculated using second (not minute) from current time of server to the future.
1. In the future, you can ask and say anything about mql5 signal in Trading section of the forum, or here Signal : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signal , or here Subscribe to signal on Metatrader 4
2. What went wrong here was that you interfering the copying process of mql5 signal, when you manually close the trades. Mql5 signal is designed to open a new position when signal provider is also open a new position or if signal provider have a floating losing position. Mql5 signal is not designed to open position when signal provider position is in floating profit.
Price goes up and down, sometime big, sometime small. Sometime when position is opened, it does not immediately making floating profit, but instead it goes through hell of floating loses. It's a normal thing in trading business.
When you close that position, mql5 signal realize that it's lost track of that position and therefore trying to open again, which it did.
If you don't like that position being opened again, you can make suggestion to Service Desk. Just click your user name and look for Service Desk on left side.
3. In the future, if you can't stand floating losses, please don't trade. Not everyone can cope with floating losses, let alone realized loses or real losses, and don't interfere your mql5 signal, be it losses or profit.
nope, did all that, just keeps loosing money