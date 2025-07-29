Say & Ask anything/everything - page 12
I understand your position.
Thanks for reply.
BTW: Why don't you guys have post "likes"? I would gladly give you green cookie for this fast and informative reply. :)
1. Thank you for understanding.
2. Several forumers did asked for "to likes comments" to Service Desk, but they say that it's not planned :(.
phi.nuts:
...
2. About those string stuff. Sometime, we have to carefully read the mql5 reference for several times.
There are three ways to add to string type variable : 1] Using conventional addition operation, 2] Using StringConcatenate or 3] Using StringAdd.
In your experiment of adding to string type variable, StringAdd is more faster than StringConcatenate and and they both is much faster than string addition, and you're wondering how come StringConcatenate much slower than StringAdd which does not live up with what its documentation says.
Well, here's simple explanation : StringAdd need 2 arguments and they both have to be from the string type, StringConcatenate require 2 to 63 arguments and they can be any kind of simple type (like long, integer, double, float, etc click here), conventional string addition is practically like StringConcatenate, except that it does not have limitation in it's arguments.
As you can see, StringAdd is a winner because the argument needed is already a string, StringConcatenate is much slower because it will check if the argument(s) is NOT a string, and that, hopefully explain why string addition is a biggest loser ;)
You know what they say, the devils is in the details ;D
What I see is that StringConcatenate is much slower than StringAdd AND than string addition. I understand well your explanation comparing StringConcatenate vs. StringAdd, but my astonishment is that StringConcatenate is BY FAR much slower (see image) than string addition unlike what documentation say. Run the example from StringAdd page on your own to see if you obtain similar result.
I have posted a request to Service Desk. Wait and see.
I hope my english is understandable because my native language is french (than you google translate). Indeed a french forum would be great ;-)
All the example in StringAdd is using string variables, none of them is other simple type like integer, double, etc. Remember that StringConcantenate have to check the type of the argument.
BTW, I don't think MQ (and me) knows the correct answer to this. That because most function in mql5 is derived from Win API (click here), so MicroSoft should know better than us :(.
When I try to submit a request for a job quote on the JOBS forum, it asks for a Metaquote ID. When I try to find out what that is, it indicates its tied to a mobile platform. I don't have a mobile platform. All I want is a very simple EA in Mt4 language, which I can trade on my laptop. Can anyone help? Thanks, Bruce
Please write to Service Desk, just go to your profile by clicking your user name and look for Service Desk on the left side. However since this is weekend, you may get answer from Service Desk on Monday or Tuesday.
In the past, there's also forumer who had the same problem - click here.
Ive downloaded the mt5 cloud network.
And i want it to connect to my account. But what do i have to set at "Account:" ?
My user name or email or my mt5 number?
EDIT:
It was your username. And it works now properly, it took just some time ;)
Here response from Suport Team
Wheres the best place to go to find video tutorials on MT5? Either paid for or free I don't mind as long a its accurate information and in the form video(s).
No need to pay for something that comes for free ;).
Usually some brokers provide video tutorial for its client, however since not many broker using MT5 right now - most of them still using the old MT4 - you probably find difficult to find those video.
So far this is what I could find with Google http://www.google.com/search?q=MT5+tutorial+video