Trade disabled on XAUUSD in default MT5 terminal
If you are using demo account connected with MetaQuotes-Demo server so XAUUSD is disabled for trading on this MetaQuotes-Demo server (because this server is mostly used to update MT5 to new build and to test beta versions of MT5).
You can try to open the demo account from the broker (there are a lot of MT5 brokers proposing demo accounts) - it is less than 1 minute to open, because some brokers are proposing XAUUSD for trading - look at my Metatrader 5:
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
- www.mql5.com
, then each symbol positions will be closed in the same order, in which they are opened, starting with the oldest one. In case of an attempt to close positions in a different order, the trader will receive an appropriate error. There are several types of accounts that can be opened on a trade server. The type of account on which an MQL5 program...
Thank you Sergey.. Got it now.
Hi ,
I am using the MT5 terminal provided by this site and I am trying to do some forward testing of my EA's using the demo account. For some reason the expert is flooding message about Trade is disabled on XAUUSD. EA's are working with other markets but not just XAUUSD. What seems to be wrong? It has never make trades no matter what EA I am using.