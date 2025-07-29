Say & Ask anything/everything - page 4
Sorry, my fault, if it is strategy tester and you were talking about Cloud (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/4928), maybe there's no activity distributed to your agents then. There's plenty user that complain their Strategy Tester Could does nothing for days.
And is there anything else to compute for money? :D
Please read here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8153 and its comments
and here the payment https://cloud.mql5.com/en/faq/payments
Let me understand this : you subscribe one signal into 7 different account-broker and all this 7 have the same thing : same leverage, same money, same adjustment, etc, but all 7 of them have different lot size - is that correct ?
You may want to check if each account have different type account, one may have standard account the other may be mini or micro account. One lot in standars account is equal with 100,000 units while in a mini account 1 lot is equal with 10,000 units.
For example you have US Dollar account and trading EURUSD and making profit 100 pips. In standard account 100 pips is equal with US $ 1,000 profit while in mini account it will equal with US $ 100 profit.
Ask the broker what is the type of the account and ask again if 1 lot in that account type is equal with 100,000 unit or less.
Since this is for MT4, another way to find out what your account type is using MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_TICKVALUE) and MarketInfo (Symbols, MODE_TICKSIZE)
To make sure, I can compare, I opened the same accounts. Standard-Demo 1 lot is 100.000, each actually 200 leverage, each settings are the same.
Some accounts are negativ f.e. Varengold and ITFx, but FXCH is 3.000 € positiv. May there are some mistakes, between leverage and lot-sice, because sometimes difficult to find out.
Maybe you can explain more simple to me how to find out.
But anyway, actually I like to adjust the lot-size manualy, same as.
Nope, so far we can not set lot size manually, there are a lot user complaining about that :(.
I found this Account details indicator in mql4.com - it's actually belong to user onewithzachy. Attach this indicator on EURUSD chart only and reply here, with the broker name, tick value and tick size you find in the indicator
So there is only metatrader 5 strategy tester?
Thanks for the details-indicator, now I know more.
I have 5 accounts with Tick-value 0.78 and Tick-size 0.00001, the Leverage is 100,200,200,300,500 and I have 2 accounts Tick-value 7.8 and Tick-size 0.0001, the Leverage is 500 and 1.000. That explains a lot.
The most interesting is there are 2 alpari demo-pro accounts with the same Tick and Leverage but extreme different lot-size. See file.
But one more question. If I switch off my computer, it seems like nothing is going on and it start again when I switch on. But diffrent time different values !!!???
Is that so ???
You know, you should ask more specific so I don't have guessing around. AFAIK, there's only details on calculating payment for cloud, there's no details for credits on rating, or else - if that what you mean.
Yes that different leverage is the one that causing the differences in lot. From that account details indicator, try to look for "Margin required to open 1 lot ...", which tell how much money does it cost you to open 1 lot.
Usually the bigger the leverage, the the small the cost to open leverage, and in signal the opening lot will be big - some actually hate that big lot- really.
I'm not sure I understand this one :
Please explain more :D, I try not to make mistake in explaining - coz pssssst I just made a mistake in other topic.
When I shut down the MT4 or my computer, than the MQL5-Signal to the MT4-account is interrupted.
When I start my computer or the MT4 the MQL5-Signals occured in the meantime getting started. But they not start at the value of there original time, they start at the time when I start the MT4, but at that time the value is of course different.
Ah yes, until Trusted Execution Token (TET) function is installed and enable by MetaQuotes & broker, you have to keep MT4/MT5 online to receive signal.
Here's announcement from MetaQuotes (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8567#comment_349986) please read point # 5 and here some user asking the same question https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8764