Say & Ask anything/everything - page 2
i want China section. so i can help(not sell) someone more~
By the way, I don't mind any product or job selling in forum, as long as the seller give the solution to the problem without selling anything first, not selling first then solve the problem later if you pay.
After the problem is solved, the seller can tell the forumer, that the seller has a product in market or the seller is a developer in job section that may furthermore help that forumer solve the problem, and so the seller can give a link to his/her product, or his/her achievement as developer.
Sellers may don't like that kind of selling approach, but the forum is to help learning mql5 codes, not a place to sell something. Most (not all) sellers I found here in forum, have attitude to "sell first" /& "I help you if you pay me first". I have to stop that kind of attitude, otherwise nobody will ever visit this forum anymore :( .
MetaQuotes's has created a link to share and the idea was to attract more visitor to mql5.com (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6527), please read that - to attract visitor to mql5.com, not to attract visitor from the forum section to market or job section.
Just remember the forum is a place to learn mql5 language program so please do explain some mql5 codes in forum.
Thanks for the answers. I'll ask more later.
I probably will decline if they asked me to become moderator, I wanna be an admin.
Thanks for the questions, I'll try to answer more.
I think you should be moderator first if you want to be an admin.
I don't care which first ! I wanna be the admin.
Okay, good luck with that.
(though still I don't understand it :D )
Ah, yes. I don't know why there's no Chinese section for mql5.com. But I think you guys from China should active in the English forum helping other forumer especially from China, so that MetaQuotes will have second thought to open Chinese section for mql5.com. Of course use English as means of communication, or at least translate it from Chinese to English.
In ATC 2012, the second country that participate in ATC was Indonesia, and India was third (https://championship.mql5.com/2012/en/news/164). But, that does not mean automatically that MetaQuotes will create Indonesian or Indian section.
I think if plenty user from one country actively asking and replying and explaining mql5 codes for quite sometime, then I see no reason why MetaQuotes won't open section for that country. Remember the forum was created to learn mql5 language program.
But I leave your question to MetaQuotes to answer themselves. It's their website after all.
I want Indonesian section too. How many user from one country must actively asking and replying and explaining mql5 codes then MetaQuotes will open section for that country?
can a poll type in comments or must i type everything in the title?
Hello,
I subscribed a MQL5-Signal (MT4) to 7 diffrent Forex-Broker-accounts. They all exactly the same, same leverage, same money, same adjustmant ect., but the result is totally diffrent.
The dayly result is from minus several 100€ to plus mor then 1.000 €. I understand there are diffrent spread on every account, every broker offers diffrent spreads. But why there are extremly different Lot-sices on each account,as I set the settings are exactly the same.
How can I adjust the lot size ??? Dos anyone know ???
Regards