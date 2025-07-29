Say & Ask anything/everything - page 21
how do you connect your live account to the web terminal? The only server option in the drop down selection is Demo and Connect Real Account is on the side is greyed out. Any suggestions? Thanks
HowTo: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/381690
I'm not receiving any notifications on my mt5 mobile terminal whenever I place a trade on my mobile or when my sl/tp gets hit. Any help?
Why am I not able to choose the account type when creating a demo on mt4? It is just gray and wont let me click it. I have tried using new information and everything. I am connected to service as well.
It depends on the broker you are trying to create the account with.
MetaTrader 4 Help → Getting Started → Opening of Accounts
I face a problem with my tester speed of my smart money concepts bot in mql5 and need help in the following issues;
1. I have many if statement in my strategy so would it be helpful to break down if statements ?
for example:
if( condition1 && condition2 && ...) >>>
if(condition1)
{ if(condition2)
{
}}
2. my code is run if newbar is appeared on 5 min TF and i am using modelling 1 min but is still too slow(36hours for 1 months testing three symbol together), such time is it normal?
2. my code is run if newbar is appeared on 5 min TF and i am using modelling 1 min but is still too slow(36hours for 1 months testing three symbol together), such time is it normal?
1. 'If' conditions are checked sequentially from left ro right, and in case you have only AND operators the first condition which is false will stop programm from checking all others. So there is no difference whether to break them down or not. Just put the fastest conditions (without function calls) first.
2. No it's absolutely not normal. You should check your code performance by starting Meta Editor --> Debug --> Start Profiling on History Data. And then check what takes most of computational time at the Profiler window below.