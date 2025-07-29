Say & Ask anything/everything - page 16

phi.nuts:

Yes, if it is less than three days, moderator can still change that. Better ask moderator by PM for assistance and just tell the final comment that you'd like to appear.

If more than three days, then only admin can do that, either through Service Desk or moderators asking the admins.

Response from Service Desk :

Thank you for the suggestion, but the topic can be modified only if noone had written any comments.

So, we will do with.

 

Well, say hello to new moderator, angevoyageur (pictured above), who just become moderator - eh, if I'm not mistaken - today (March 12th 2013).

So if you find all his comments before that date, those comments must be before he become moderator - how's that for the explanation :).  

 
Hello phi.nuts, thank you. I promise I'll do better from now ;-)
 

For Your Information : MQL5 now have Chinese section 

对于您的信息：MQL5现在有中国的第  

對於您的信息：MQL5現在有中國的第

https://www.mql5.com/zh/forum 

MQL5论坛
MQL5论坛
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5：自动交易系统和策略测试论坛
 
Interesting, you are the moderator for Chinese section ?
 
Nope, it will be EricHe, at the moment.
 

Please, pardon my ignorance, I'm relatively new around here, Is it possible for a subscriber on MT5/MT4 to subscribe to a signal provider who is on MT4/MT5 ?

 
You mean subscribe MT4 signal with MT5 or subscribe MT5 signal with MT4 ? If that's what you mean, then the answer is no.

In the future please ask your MQL5 signal in here  Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service

 
Yes, tha is what I mean. Thank you for the prompt respond and the correction. 

 

Hi Phi.nuts,

I'm new to MT5 and need some direction. I want ot build and EA based on my understanding of market patterns and movements/targets etc. I'm looking for tutorials that will help me better understand the OOP in MT5. My entry tirggers are not a simple "crossover" event, but rather an analysis of market swings, combined with indicator divergence at or between swings, as well as cross over events.... I would like a chart market displayed/audio sound on certain events also...

Can you point me to a thorough EA/Indicator building course? 

