Say & Ask anything/everything - page 13
My meta tester agents are acting weirdly. Is that a memory leak or just some big history pack in demand? Just eating up my HDD like crazy right now.
Nope that's read write to RAM. Open my Computer and you'll see the actual size of your HDD.
You may want to see the detail activity of your computer network connection, by using some network monitor software.
This is a little bit hard work. Try to compare the historical trades from your MT with the signal provider, see if there are some abnormalities.
MT ?
Disk TAB is hdd/ssd. But memory is ram.
I have no problems with network, it ain't utilized fully.
Problem started when I did
Some how it probably confused Agents or indexes and they went mental.
What should I do? Delete current meta tester folder and make new one? Or wait?
And one more thing! Is there anybody who uses amd cpus for supplying cloud network? I'am thinking about upgrade, but I can't find any information what does mql5 cloud likes. I mean what cpu instructions are in use etc.
If all these calculations are like superpi, then I probably go for intels, but if it doesn't, I might go after amd 8350.
Is Anybody willing to show AMD PR ratings? I only know bunch of intel ones. :)
It did finish and then agents started to be resource hogs. I reinstalled whole agents thingy, lets see if thats helps.
UPD: Yep! seems to be working.
So what about amd cpus?
I really need to see difference between newest 3ghz amd and 3ghz intel.
My old 65nm intel does ~129pr
Great.
Well I don't know the differences between AMD and Intel, hopefully other user like to help.
They don't! :D
I found similar topic in 2011 and still no replay till today. ^^
I' really wanna go after that amd octa core, but single core speed@5ghz wins intel. Sady it's more expensive than amd. And when there is so little jobs to do, I need best workers ever. I will try to contact guys who might use amd for cloud and will redirect them to this topic.
How about buying plenty old specs and connect them with switch and install agents in each of them,
Say, Intel 386
?
Not gonna work, PR rating so low, they won't even register as actual agent. :D
Even intel atoms are too slow to get a job.