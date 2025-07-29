Say & Ask anything/everything
How much does MQ pays you ?
How much does MQ pays you ?
Must you asked that first ? :|
The answer is : can't really say. It's a secret :D
RaptorUK said he doesn't get enough for what he does, in fact I PMed him and he said he didn't get any.
He did say that ?.
Let's just say, you have 400 comments, 2 topic, not a seller and 900 ratings while I have 100 comments, one topic, not a seller and 300 ratings.
Got it ? do the count :D.
No, I don't get it , please explain more :).
I don't see you replying here a lot.
Then the payment is a secret then :D.
And you don't see any other moderator replying here, right ?.
There's a reason why I didn't replying a lot and immediately . Every forum should be an active one by it's member, not by moderators. That's why I usually wait for a couple of days before replying. Probably annoying for the user who ask the questions, but I was hoping that other user willing to answer first immediately.
There's a benefit for user when replying in forum, especially if you actively in forum explaining some MQL5 codes in simple English that can be understand by every users - remember, English section of mql5.com receives members from all over the world.
If you actively explain mql5 codes in forum, MetaQuotes will see your activity and probably will ask you to become moderator. That's how I become one.
Currently the Russian section have more moderators than English section, so I think English section need more also.
You know onewithzachy, last time your replying here was months ago, if you keep your activity here, MetaQuotes probably will ask you to become moderator.
Al right, you don't want to talk about money anymore :(.
That's interesting though. Like I said, I don't see you replying a lot here or in mql4.com. So how did you become moderator ?
i want China section. so i can help(not sell) someone more~
Ah, yes. I don't know why there's no Chinese section for mql5.com. But I think you guys from China should active in the English forum helping other forumer especially from China, so that MetaQuotes will have second thought to open Chinese section for mql5.com. Of course use English as means of communication, or at least translate it from Chinese to English.
In ATC 2012, the second country that participate in ATC was Indonesia, and India was third (https://championship.mql5.com/2012/en/news/164). But, that does not mean automatically that MetaQuotes will create Indonesian or Indian section.
I think if plenty user from one country actively asking and replying and explaining mql5 codes for quite sometime, then I see no reason why MetaQuotes won't open section for that country. Remember the forum was created to learn mql5 language program.
But I leave your question to MetaQuotes to answer themselves. It's their website after all.
- championship.mql5.com
I have other user name . And I used my other user name to help coding for other member, wrote to Service Desk making plenty suggestion to MetaQuotes about anything I could think of , and one day MetaQuotes asked me if I'm capable enough to become moderator.
Like I said be an active member first :D
I don't use that other user name any more (Oh BTW, if you have multiple/other user name in forum - which actually better not to have multiple user name - your $2 registration credit will be deleted).
If you have any question or you want to say something about anything/everything, then you can ask /say it here. I mean anything and everything - including about moderators :D
Mql5.com itself, it's section (English section, Russian section, China section (there is Chinese section for mql4.com) and it's sub section (forum, job, market, ... etc) are also open for discussion, so feel free to say anything/everything you want.
There are 4 moderators in English section : Me, RaptorUK, gordon, and BarrowBoy . Currently, RaptorUK and me, are the most active one. (BTW : All three of them is much more senior than me, and so I'm the youngest and therefore the handsome one :D.)
There are also other moderators from Russian section and Chinese section. They can visit English section and moderate the English forum and vice versa for us.
And be patient, I mean really patient, coz we're pretty much busy. but we try to answer your questions.
I'm pretty much busy myself, but since I create this topic, I will try my best to answer your Qs.
Even if you get the expected answer, we - or admins/MetaQuotes - may change it later :D. So please don't be disappointed or discouraged. You may get the answer but not as you expected.
Have fun asking :D