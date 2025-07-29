Say & Ask anything/everything - page 18

New comment
 

Be simple,

be easygoing,

and,....................., BE CONSTRUCTIVE !

 
Forex can be said to be a calculated gambling game which you can control your risk. :-)
 

hi

who can help me?

 my tester dont work

this is the error

error

 
sh4ron:

hi

who can help me?

 my tester dont work

this is the error


So you have a problem in OnInit(). Check your code. Or contact the author.
 
angevoyageur:
So you have a problem in OnInit(). Check your code. Or contact the author.

thanks but i have this problem with all experts

how can i contact the auther??!

 
sh4ron:

thanks but i have this problem with all experts

how can i contact the auther??!

All experts ?
 
is there any reliable ROBOT? how can I get it also?
 
angevoyageur:
All experts ?

look at the otherones that dont have error

theydont trade

 
sh4ron:

look at the otherones that dont have error

theydont trade

So, you mean 1 expert advisor, all optimization passes. We can't help you without the code.
 
angevoyageur:
So, you mean 1 expert advisor, all optimization passes. We can't help you without the code.
no the others dont give awnser
1...111213141516171819202122
New comment