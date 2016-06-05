free thinking about Chart

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Chart is the most important to develop Indicators and Expert Advisors.

Let's present our own Chart ideas and discuss about them freely.

I think it is very helpful to all using MQL5 community.

Below chart is abot USDJPY, M30, 2016.06.03.


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, M30, 2016.06.03

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDJPY, M30, 2016.06.03, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

 

Above chart includes asctrend indicator.

Blue color is buy signal and magenta color is sell signal.

Timeframe is 30 minutes at USDJPY.

At present down trend is progressing as you see in chart.

If trend is apparent and timeframe is so long, you can do profitable trades when you use asctrend indicator.

Do you have any Chart idea? 


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM

 

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 

Manual Trading statements  


Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

 

First version of AsctrendND EA.

 

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 


 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

 

How To Create Your Own Mmanual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

 

  • more to follow 

 

Thanks. I already saw your articles.

This is a new Chart idea.

 

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, H1, 2016.06.03

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDJPY, H1, 2016.06.03, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


Above is USDJPY H1 chart now.

You can see price is falling afte OBV divergence.

Now OBV is uptrend in short terms.

I think USDJPY price will ascend for the time being.  

Do you have any Chart idea? 

 
GBPJPY
 
Marco vd Heijden:
GBPJPY

This is GBPJPY H1 chart.

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPJPY, H1, 2016.06.03

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

GBPJPY, H1, 2016.06.03, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


I think trend reversal is progressing.

Kijunsen price is 157.033.

The past candle low price crossing chikou span is 156.998.

Price making over 156.998 till 13:00 means perhaps trend reversal.

Do you have any Chart idea? 

 
Chang Suk Chung:

...

This is a new trading idea.

 ...


Raw idea.
After you trade raw idea on demo account manually for some time (from 1 hour to 1 week depends on timeframe for example) so it will become trading idea. After that - someone can create EA for this idea (for free on the thread), or you can go to Freelance.
You can look at my post above here: I traded, uploaded the statement, and the coders created EA (two versions) directly on the thread (it is not an article, itr is just a thread on this forum).
Why?
Because raw idea became to be a trading idea and profitable one using just public indicators.

This is my experience.

 
Chang Suk Chung:

This is GBPJPY H1 chart.


I think trend reversal is progressing.

Kijunsen price is 157.033.

The past candle low price crossing chikou span is 156.998.

Price making over 156.998 till 13:00 means perhaps trend reversal.

Do you have any trading idea? 

Its the fastest moving pair you can not tell that by looking at one chart you need to compare all to see this.

And then it matters what frame you want to trade and you look for the known turning points and simply trade them.


I do not know what you mean by trading idea i just go with the flow.


 
Sergey Golubev:
Raw idea.
After you trade raw idea on demo account manually for some time (from 1 hour to 1 week depends on timeframe for example) so it will become trading idea. After that - someone can create EA for this idea (for free on the thread), or you can go to Freelance.
You can look at my post above here: I traded, uploaded the statement, and the coders created EA (two versions) directly on the thread (it is not an article, itr is just a thread on this forum).
Why?
Because raw idea became to be a trading idea and profitable one using just public indicators.

This is my experience.

 

Above is only my private opinion about Chart idea. 

I would like to discuss private Chart idea together.

Manual trading using indicators is an alternative way in comparison with automatic trading.

Of course I am developing my expert advisor and EA is the most efficient way to gain profit in forex trading.

I will change title now in refleciton of your option. 

 
Chang Suk Chung:

 

Of course I am developing my expert advisor and EA is the most efficient way to gain profit in forex trading.

Are you sure about that ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Are you sure about that ?

Below is my first expert advisor. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                            p.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2016, Chang Suk Chung |
//|                                               pro14567@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2016, Chang Suk Chung"
#property link      "pro14567@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Expert\Expert.mqh>
//--- available signals
#include <Expert\Signal\SignalEnvelopes.mqh>
#include <Expert\Signal\SignalSAR.mqh>
//--- available trailing

 

But strategy test result is not a great good. 

 

 

 

I would like to include ichimoku indicator in the trading signals of MQL5 Wizard.

I am a bininner at programming.

It is difficult to make a trading signal of ichimoku indicator.

Therefore I am using MQL5 Wizard Trading Module.

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