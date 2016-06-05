free thinking about Chart
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
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Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
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Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
The Theory.
- asctrend system vs braintrading system: pros and cons
- Asctrend indicator in MT5 Codebase
- trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept
- Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.
- basic trading rules for asctrend system
- detailed rules for asctrend: practical illustration of asctrend concept
- Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse indicator as a standard filter for asctrend: the theory.
Manual Trading statements
- first metatrader statement for this system using just one asctrend indicator only.
- Next MT5 statement with this system (manual trading).
- Trading's continuing - one more MT5 statement.
- Next updating MT5 statement.
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe;
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
- BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
- Rules to trade manually
- How to install
How To Create Your Own Mmanual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
- more to follow
Thanks. I already saw your articles.
This is a new Chart idea.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Above is USDJPY H1 chart now.
You can see price is falling afte OBV divergence.
Now OBV is uptrend in short terms.
I think USDJPY price will ascend for the time being.
Do you have any Chart idea?
GBPJPY
This is GBPJPY H1 chart.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
I think trend reversal is progressing.
Kijunsen price is 157.033.
The past candle low price crossing chikou span is 156.998.
Price making over 156.998 till 13:00 means perhaps trend reversal.
Do you have any Chart idea?
...
This is a new trading idea.
...
After you trade raw idea on demo account manually for some time (from 1 hour to 1 week depends on timeframe for example) so it will become trading idea. After that - someone can create EA for this idea (for free on the thread), or you can go to Freelance.
You can look at my post above here: I traded, uploaded the statement, and the coders created EA (two versions) directly on the thread (it is not an article, itr is just a thread on this forum).
Why?
Because raw idea became to be a trading idea and profitable one using just public indicators.
This is my experience.
This is GBPJPY H1 chart.
I think trend reversal is progressing.
Kijunsen price is 157.033.
The past candle low price crossing chikou span is 156.998.
Price making over 156.998 till 13:00 means perhaps trend reversal.
Do you have any trading idea?
Its the fastest moving pair you can not tell that by looking at one chart you need to compare all to see this.
And then it matters what frame you want to trade and you look for the known turning points and simply trade them.
I do not know what you mean by trading idea i just go with the flow.
Raw idea.
After you trade raw idea on demo account manually for some time (from 1 hour to 1 week depends on timeframe for example) so it will become trading idea. After that - someone can create EA for this idea (for free on the thread), or you can go to Freelance.
You can look at my post above here: I traded, uploaded the statement, and the coders created EA (two versions) directly on the thread (it is not an article, itr is just a thread on this forum).
Why?
Because raw idea became to be a trading idea and profitable one using just public indicators.
This is my experience.
Above is only my private opinion about Chart idea.
I would like to discuss private Chart idea together.
Manual trading using indicators is an alternative way in comparison with automatic trading.
Of course I am developing my expert advisor and EA is the most efficient way to gain profit in forex trading.
I will change title now in refleciton of your option.
Of course I am developing my expert advisor and EA is the most efficient way to gain profit in forex trading.
Are you sure about that ?
Are you sure about that ?
Below is my first expert advisor.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| p.mq5 | //| Copyright 2016, Chang Suk Chung | //| pro14567@gmail.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2016, Chang Suk Chung" #property link "pro14567@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Expert\Expert.mqh> //--- available signals #include <Expert\Signal\SignalEnvelopes.mqh> #include <Expert\Signal\SignalSAR.mqh> //--- available trailing
But strategy test result is not a great good.
I am a bininner at programming.
It is difficult to make a trading signal of ichimoku indicator.
Therefore I am using MQL5 Wizard Trading Module.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Chart is the most important to develop Indicators and Expert Advisors.
Let's present our own Chart ideas and discuss about them freely.
I think it is very helpful to all using MQL5 community.
Below chart is abot USDJPY, M30, 2016.06.03.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDJPY, M30, 2016.06.03
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Above chart includes asctrend indicator.
Blue color is buy signal and magenta color is sell signal.
Timeframe is 30 minutes at USDJPY.
At present down trend is progressing as you see in chart.
If trend is apparent and timeframe is so long, you can do profitable trades when you use asctrend indicator.
Do you have any Chart idea?