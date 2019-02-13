Discussion : trade trending or mean reversion??
If it is related to the market condition so I am suggesting to you to look at the following links/posts:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06
This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...
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Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :
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Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
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Market condition
- the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
- Summary about market condition theory is on this post
- Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
- trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
- AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
- AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post
- AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
- good feature in Metatrader 5: moving stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
- Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
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3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
- trading examples
- template to download
- explanation how to trade and more explanation here
- how to install
- 2stochm_v4 EA is on this post.
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PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
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MaksiGen trading system
- indicator to download
- some explanation about the system in general how to use
- Trading examples with MT5 statement, more trading is here.
- Paramon trading system iis on this post; How to trade the system - manual trading with live examples - read this page.
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Merrill's patterns are on this page.
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Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
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Scalp_net trading system
- template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
- scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
- possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
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MTF systems
more to follow ...
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MA Channel Stochastic system is here.
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Ichimoku
- The theory of the signals
- Ichimoku alert indicator with arrows
- Ichimoku alert indicator improved : warning alert mode was fixed and autosettings feature was added
If it is related to Mertatrader 5 so the following summary may be usefull in this case:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12
How to start with MT5 platform : summary.
As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.
- A very good article to learn how to use this site.
- For a general overview of changements and improvements in MT5 plateform, read MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
- Probably the biggest revolution is in management of trades : Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
- Vidéo : You can now change your stoploss/takeprofit by mouse directly on the chart.
- What is "trading on closed bar" ?
- About Signals : a mini-faq by newdigital, and some interesting information from his experience.
- Your first Expert Advisor ? Do you know you can create automated trading without programming ?
- Metaquotes has too his own Cloud network to help optimize your trading strategy. You have also plenty possibilities to backtesting a strategy.
- Vidéo : How to change period (timeframe) of current chart ? MT5 have many more available timeframes. (another method to do it).
- You want to try manual trading, but you don't even an idea how ? A very good system to begin.
- If you are using Linux, it'is possible to use MT5, but with some limitations.
For developpers.
- If you want to begin to programming with MT5, here is good step-by-step guide.
- If you come from MQL4, this article is a must.
- A very good and easy to understand article about use of arrays.
- Big news with MT5 is possibility to use OOP (Object Oriented Programming), specially we have now a Standard Library : great feature !
Work in progress, stay tuned :-)
Hello,
I think I didn't express my question clearly. My question is general, what are the advantages and disadvantages of treding following and mean reversion? It is not quite related to MT4/5. It's a plateform-independant question
If it is related to the market condition so you can look at this page till this one.
Because trend following is the primary trend (bearish/downtrend or bullish/uptrend). But there are secondary trends within those primary trend conditions: ranging and counter trend (correction or rally). I mean - the reversal is not going to be in immediate way - the reversal is the result of the counter trend (correction or rally).
There are some systems (the threads are on this forum with the indicators etc) which are 'catching the trend' in very beginning (providing the signal on reversal) or in the middle of the trend (by providing the signal when the trend is already established).
To make it shorter:
- if you are going to catch the trend in reversal (in the beginning of the trend started - BrainTrend system for example) so you care about entry (false entry or true entry). Of course, in case of valid/true signal - you are getting good pips in profit.
- if you are going to catch the trend in general by entry in the middle of the trend (when the trend is already established - Asctrend system for example) so you care about where to exit more than entry. It will be less pips in profit but less risk in trading as well.
So, there are different strategies ... dofferent indicators ...
And the reversal is based on indicators too ... I mean: price itself does not know that we are separating them/price on the chart by 200 period SMA or 55 period EMA for example :) so it is some kind of "virtual situation".
Most universal method to estimate the trend and to catch the reversal is Ichimoku indicator (for H4 timeframe and highier).
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Because we are not using everything (all indicators and so on). Each of us is using some 'his set' of tools/indicators to estimate the trend/reversal. Most popular tools are the following:
- 200 period SMA;
- 100 period SMA
- 50 EMA;
- 55 EMA;
- 21 EMA;
- Ichimoku;
- Digital filters.
There are famous analysts who are using Ichimoku to estimate the trend and reversal, and there are the other analysts who are using Moving Average indicator (SMA or EMA), and they do not like each other :)
This is some video related to Mean Reversion Strategy I think ...
And there is some book here
Thanks for all your responses!!!
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Hi,
I'm new to forex trading and MQL5, I want to open a discussion between these two typical strategies, what are the advantages and disadvantages of each strategy? I'm kind of confused cause I'm new to trading. Advices are welcomed, thanx