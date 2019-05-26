Disadvantages and advantages , difference between stock trading and forex trading
Hi!
I will try to describe my vision:
1) The broker does not work against you, the broker's income comes only from commissions.
2) The shares you have bought are real, provided you work via a broker which is registered on the STOCK EXCHANGE (e.g. the Moscow Stock Exchange). Even if you switch brokers, you keep your shares.
3) Your trades are actually put on the stock market
4) There are no LEFT quotes.
5) You will not reverse a transaction, both profitable and unprofitable.
6) Shares pay dividends, of course it is logical to choose the so-called "aristocrats", which pay a stable dividend.
7) If you work with leverage 1:1 i.e. only on their own funds to plummet is impossible, even if the stock has gone deeply down you can leave the position, receive dividends, provided that you choose the stock "aristocrats" - if you have KESH to buy an average and sooner or later come out of the position with a profit.
these are the most simple and straightforward benefits at a glance, there may be more.
And I don't see any disadvantages.
As for the stock may fall, first of all it's stupid to buy in all caps on one stock, even if it has fallen one can buy it up from below - to average a position and come out sooner or later in the plus.
The leverage is small "on the stock market", which sucks for me. And I haven't noticed any advantages which compensate for it in any way. MTS works on any stock, but without leverage trading there is depressing. /Or you have to deposit a huge sum on your account... But I'm a big boy for fairy tales about "guarantees". :)))
Is there such a dumping of buyers on stocks before going up?
there is a low liquidity market everywhere, here is the first thing i found in stockshttps://ru.investing.com/equities/nizhnekamskneftekhim-(pref)
you have an overnight spike - dumped overnight scalpers, not the first time this has happened...for fuck's sake ))))
I would also add that if you are investing, i.e. buying shares for the long term, you are not just buying some ephemeral paper, but you are buying a stake in a big business and becoming part-owner of that business. You will even be invited to shareholders' meetings. Forex is not for investors, in my opinion it is purely a speculative market.
I usually put long pauses on different stocks at 9:50, a great way to pick up a stock at a low price
Right
I propose to discuss the difference between FOREX and FUND trading