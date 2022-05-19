Trading Signal Subscription Refund

New comment
 

Hi MQL5,

I have purchased a signal but found that different symbol cannot be copy. Thus i would like to request for refund and switch to rent or purchase the EA.

Please help. Thank you.

 
TTT Tan:

Hi MQL5,

I have purchased a signal but found that different symbol cannot be copy. Thus i would like to request for refund and switch to rent or purchase the EA.

Please help. Thank you.

You can only get an automatic refund within the first 24 hours.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can only get an automatic refund within the first 24 hours.

How to get automatic refund? I subscribed last night but found that no trades copied to my account. Please help. Please. I will switch to rent or purchase the EA.

 
no symbol found

As you can seem this is just last night after i subscribed. I didnt know there are automatic refund. Please advise.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


No one told me about this within 24 hours when i post here. What should i do now? It's been 48 hours. Can someone help?

 
TTT Tan #:

No one told me about this within 24 hours when i post here. What should i do now? It's been 48 hours. Can someone help?

Since i cant do anything, can refund me and switch to purchase or rent the EA which my account can get the trades?

 
TTT Tan #:

Since i cant do anything, can refund me and switch to purchase or rent the EA which my account can get the trades?

You did not check anything (especially mapping) before subscribing to the signal, why? (you have sent money first and after that only ask - what is it for?).
Why you did not check everything before subscription? You subscribed first and after that - you start to ask ... why? You did not care?

There is key thread about signal subscription: Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service (it is about mapping too).

----------------

As to refund so I just delivered the information to you.
You can write to the service desk asking them for advice in this case (with the link to this thread for example) - go to Contacts and requests link at the bottom of the page and ask their advice:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Loss access to MQL5

Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00

Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.


Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
  • 2013.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
Discover in 15 Minutes: Watch the Video about Trading Signals in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 The most frequently asked questions related to the S...
New comment