Trading Signal Subscription Refund
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
No one told me about this within 24 hours when i post here. What should i do now? It's been 48 hours. Can someone help?
Since i cant do anything, can refund me and switch to purchase or rent the EA which my account can get the trades?
You did not check anything (especially mapping) before subscribing to the signal, why? (you have sent money first and after that only ask - what is it for?).
Why you did not check everything before subscription? You subscribed first and after that - you start to ask ... why? You did not care?
There is key thread about signal subscription: Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service (it is about mapping too).
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As to refund so I just delivered the information to you.
You can write to the service desk asking them for advice in this case (with the link to this thread for example) - go to Contacts and requests link at the bottom of the page and ask their advice:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
- 2013.02.20
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Hi MQL5,
I have purchased a signal but found that different symbol cannot be copy. Thus i would like to request for refund and switch to rent or purchase the EA.
Please help. Thank you.