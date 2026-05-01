Is there any Online chat support? - page 12

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I am going to test mql4 vps with 24hr and I am using mt4 platform.

so I meet with an error any one knows how to fix this error let him to help me error

 
cabdullaahi1:

I am going to test mql4 vps with 24hr and I am using mt4 platform.

so I meet with an error any one knows how to fix this error let him to help me

The message says it all, you can't subscribe to a 2nd MQL5 VPS, using your free minutes.

 
Hy am new help step by step aftr i deposit what mus i do 
 
I funded my account with $10 and connected it with my mt4 account but it is displaying as a demo account. I did not connect directly with a broker. How do I go about since I already copied a trade??
 
0738056833:
Hy am new help step by step aftr i deposit what mus i do 
viaviz:
I funded my account with $10 and connected it with my mt4 account but it is displaying as a demo account. I did not connect directly with a broker. How do I go about since I already copied a trade??

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

3.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 
My first mame is wrong. My first mame is just Paulo. I want to correct this. But mql5 says that I cant because Im a seller. But I never sold any product. So, I ask. Please let me change my name.
Thank you.
 
PAULO MARTINS BARBOSA Martins Barbosa Junior:
My first mame is wrong. My first mame is just Paulo. I want to correct this. But mql5 says that I cant because Im a seller. But I never sold any product. So, I ask. Please let me change my name.
Thank you.

You may never have sold any products, but you've been registered in MQL5.com as a seller.

The only way to alter your personal details is through the Service Desk.

 
funded my account with $10 and connected it with my mt4 account but it is displaying as a demo account. I did not connect directly with a broker. How do I go about since I already copied a trade??
 
7302151081:
funded my account with $10 and connected it with my mt4 account but it is displaying as a demo account. I did not connect directly with a broker. How do I go about since I already copied a trade??

Contact your broker, MQL5.com is not a broker.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You may never have sold any products, but you've been registered in MQL5.com as a seller.

The only way to alter your personal details is through the Service Desk.

How can I contact Service Desk?
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