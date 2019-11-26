Stopping VPS inquiry
Hi all,
For some reason, I would like to stop the VPS temporarily. It already debited my account for 1month subscription on 21st. If I stop it now, will the remaining time of subscription (30-4days) be held until I activate it again?
Below post said "free minutes" at post #10
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/289348
while I read the rental conditions that "User can at any time cancel the Rent and stop the rented terminal with no refund."
Of course I am not asking for refund but keeping the unused time until upcoming activation.
Thanks and have a good day!
No, by stopping your VPS, will not pause your subscription period.
The stop option removes any experts/indicators and signal settings from the virtual server.
When you start the VPS server again, the prior arrangement (experts/indicators and/or signal) resume its functionality.
I have kind of the same issue.
I ran out of money and the vps stopped.
I topped up my account and I want the vps to run again. I have no computer access becaus I am travelling, only iPad. How can I make the vps work again?
THX for all response
If your MQL5 VPS subscription expired, you can't setup a new one through your iPad, you need access to your MT4/5 terminal for that in order to migrate your trading environment (experts, indicators or signal).
If your VPS subscription hadn't epxired you could extend it, by ticking the Automatically renew option here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
thanks very much!
