Can I use Demo account copy signal on not free signal?

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 I   have Demo account  ? but I have copy  signal  by 20 usd per month?.  but it no work. recomment   me please.
  I use leverage 1: 500 deposit 400 usd   FOLLOW AS PICTURE balance was locked? How it mean?

 


 

 
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MMMMM142538:

 I   have Demo account  ? but I have copy  signal  by 20 usd per month?.  but it no work. recomment   me please.
  I use leverage 1: 500 deposit 400 usd   FOLLOW AS PICTURE balance was locked? How it mean?

 


 

For the last time, please stop asking the same question again and again, you already got I reply. There is nothing we can do for you on this forum.
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