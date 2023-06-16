Login Problem
Good afternoon,
I just installed mt5 for a new pc, i have done it multiple times, but this time it can't reach a server i tried with two different account but there is always a problem, the "ping" or connection in the bottom right is always 0/0 kb, i waited for hours and it doesn't change.
I think that i logged but i can't reach a server beacuse it shows my vps on the account but i can't see symbols or others stuff.
Please someone can help me?
It could(!) be that the server of the broker is not yet ready (updated) to handle build 3802. Try to re-install the broker version of MT5.
It could(!) be that the server of the broker is not yet ready (updated) to handle build 3802. Try to re-install the broker version of MT5.
Why are you suggesting that the problem is the broker server not able to manage terminal build 3802 ?
Any source for this information ?
EDIT: Just tried on this broker with terminal 3802. No problem.
First this: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/448972#comment_47509287 (see term build 3802 and server build 3661)
Then this: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/448972#comment_47512193
- 2023.06.14
- www.mql5.com
Then this: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/448972#comment_47512193
I'm using build 3802, and two of my brokers is using server build 3661, and another is using server build 3320, and none are giving any problems.
I'm using build 3802, and two of my brokers is using server build 3661, and another is using server build 3320, and none are giving any problems.
Exactly.
First this: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/448972#comment_47509287 (see term build 3802 and server build 3661)
Then this: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/448972#comment_47512193
You should avoid to make quick conclusion. I also have several terminals using 3802 with a 3661 server.
??
- Alain, you your self recommended here to go back to 3661 (or 3662) even it was about a MAC.
- We have got several posts about the problems of the 3802.
- The mentioned guy found a fast solution - neither he nor me knows the reals problem but it was solved and that is what counts
- I asked in our forum about that I didn't get the answer you have given now Fernando: "I'm using build 3802, and two of my brokers is using server build 3661,"
- To me my advice was and is probably the fastest solution for the one with the problem.
- And even you can't specify the real reason.
I did answer you in the private chat with the following ... "That is normal! Broker trading servers can be older than client terminal."
There does seem to problems with build 3802, but it is not due to the different server builds.
Both I and Alain are not having issues with build 3802, so the problem is related to something else, probably due to the TLS changes.
Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/448960
is another one with Non-MQ server and problems after update.
Do you have a suggestion to solve his problem? Do you know why this happens?
- 2023.06.14
- www.mql5.com
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Good afternoon,
I just installed mt5 for a new pc, i have done it multiple times, but this time it can't reach a server i tried with two different account but there is always a problem, the "ping" or connection in the bottom right is always 0/0 kb, i waited for hours and it doesn't change.
I think that i logged but i can't reach a server beacuse it shows my vps on the account but i can't see symbols or others stuff.
Please someone can help me?