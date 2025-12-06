Withdrawal unavailable: We need to perform additional verification of your account.
Dear Support Team,
I have tried contacting the service desk, but I am only receiving automated responses and not getting any actual assistance. Could you please advise on how to complete the further verification process?
Thank you for your help.
Please contact Service Desk for further details.
Please check the screenshot. I am unable to reach your contact service desk from here.
Which category does the additional verification of my account belong to? I have tried clicking all the buttons, but none seem related.
I will not write to the service desk instead of you sorry ... because many users are able to contact with the service desk.
There are several categories only to check so you can try to click on some of them (and on sub-categiries as well) for the ticket to be created to the service desk.
I can no longer make purchases on the platform; I need to contact the help desk. When I contact them, I get caught in a series of questions with no end and can't find a solution. How can I finally make purchases of expert advisors from MQL5?
Why you can't make purchases, what message do you see in your MQL5 account when you are trying to make a purchase?
If you see a 'Financial operations are limited' red message at the top of your profile page, you need to contact the Service Desk about it, by selecting the right sequence of options.
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