Share Strategy forex please for beginner
There are hundreds of ideas, strategies and EAs available in the Market and Codebase sections.
If you can't find what you want, you can always order one in the Freelance section.
Recommendations about commercial products are not allowed in the forum.
I would say that any strategy that is back tested and that generate 50 % or more winnings is good.
the rest is yourself how much are disciplined to follow the rules used in back testing to get the same results.
second the rrr risk to reward ratio should alwys be more then 1:2 no discussion If its less its no go.
Third Risk no more than 1 % on each one trade.
there are mainly two type of strategies trend follow and reversals
i would say go for any strategy that feature trend following and that has above montioned conditions
cheers
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
====
- ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
- BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
- PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
- Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
