Share Strategy forex please for beginner

New comment
 
Share Strategy forex please for beginner
 

There are hundreds of ideas, strategies and EAs available in the Market and Codebase sections.

If you can't find what you want, you can always order one in the Freelance section.

Recommendations about commercial products are not allowed in the forum.

 
Trend is your friend, and so is momentum!
The rest lies on timing and risk management.
Regards.
 

I would say that any strategy that is back tested and that generate 50 % or more winnings is good.

the rest is yourself how much are disciplined to follow the rules used in back testing to get the same results.

second the rrr risk to reward ratio should alwys be more then 1:2 no discussion If its less its no go.

Third Risk no more than 1 % on each one trade.

there are mainly two type of strategies trend follow and reversals

i would say go for any strategy that feature trend following and that has above montioned conditions

cheers 

 
VERRY MAUKIDA Maulida:
Share Strategy forex please for beginner

Try MACD, RSI, Bollinger, MAs....

 
Try to master MULTI TF CHARTS M1 TO MONTHLY THE PRESENT AND THE FUTURE.
 
Rene Taborete Repunte #:
Try to master MULTI TF CHARTS M1 TO MONTHLY THE PRESENT AND THE FUTURE.
Do you have charts for the Future? 
 
Daniel Cioca #:
Do you have charts for the Future? 

Here they come...



 
Daniel Cioca #:
Do you have charts for the Future? 

Yes i have, you can also search on internet lots of indicator you may like M1 TF is current and Weekly, Monthly TF is the Future. LEARN AND MASTER IT.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Here they come...



crystal ball is a gambling...

12345
New comment