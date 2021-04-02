Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 22
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How old are you?
45
45
And at that age, you're asking stupid questions? - I don't want to offend you, but I still don't understand what you wanted to hear from me?
I mean, whatever you feed a cow, grass will grow meat and milk. A lion eats meat... so what? Where does it come from without sunshine?
Excuse me - what I cannot understand is your outlook. - How you feel the sun, but this year, how cold it once was in the Krasnodar region
Excuse me - what I cannot understand is your outlook. - How do you feel the sun, but this year it is as cold as it used to be in Krasnodar Krai.
Zaporozhye, not far from you. It's +18 in the shade now).
Zaporozhye, not far from you. It's +18 in the shade now)
We have about the same today. I just don't remember a cold spring like this. And flowering is delayed - only the cherry plum blossoms
You've forgotten about the pension. I'll be 80 and my pension will be increased by 5,000 roubles, and then I'll do some trading!
Next year (2022) I intend to win the Robbins Cup.
Would you be interested in taking part in that event?
zy
I am 60 this year. I don't have a pension and don't intend to have one, nor do I have to count on one.
;)
.
.
Next year (2022) I intend to win the Robbins Cup.
Would you be interested in taking part in that event?
ss
I am 60 this year. I don't have a pension and don't intend to have one, nor do I have to count on one.
;)
.
.
To participate in the Robinson Cup you need to make a deposit of 10,000 dollars and trade on the futures market.
You should first win a month-long demo contest at the DC....
The Robinson Cup requires a deposit of $10,000 and is traded on the futures market.
You should first win a monthly demo contest at the DC....
Before you go talking rubbish, get to the bottom of it. I put up a picture especially for rash guys like you. In forex (All Others) you need a deposit of 5000. But 10000 is not a problem either.
See what segregation is there? ;)))))))
And about the tasks I set in the demo contest you didn't understand anything either.
Here's the April contest starting tomorrow. Watch it. Or take part. Show your class, so to speak... ;)))))))))
Before you spout nonsense, get to the bottom of it. I put up a picture for you to see, especially if you're in a hurry. In forex (All Others) you need a 5000 deposit.
See, what segregation? ;)))))))
And about the tasks I set in the demo contest you didn't understand anything either.
Here is the start of the April contest tomorrow. Watch it. Or participate.
You've pissed away ALL the contest demo accounts in a few years and you haven't won a single contest. And you're going to risk $5,000?
Yeah,well,that's fine.....