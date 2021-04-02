Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 6
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How did you learn to predict the exchange rate?
Well, that's easy. You open 100 demo accounts and simultaneously make trades with different TS - most will fail, but one or more will show a profit.
Well, it's easy - you open 100 demo accounts and make trades on them with different TS - most of them will fail, but one or more will show a profit.
Why make it so complicated - all you need is two accounts. One account, start in BUY and the other in SELL - one of them will be profitable.
Why make it so complicated - all you need is two accounts. One account goes in BUY and the other in SELL - one of them will be profitable.
Well, you take 100 accounts - 50 in buy, 50 in sell. You close these orders, mark the losing ones and divide the 50 profitable ones by 25. And so on. Until you're left with one with 100% profitable trades.
Well, you take 100 accounts - 50 to Buy, 50 to Sell. You close the orders, discard the losing ones, and divide the 50 profitable ones by 25. And so on. Until you have one account with 100% profitable trades.
That's why the author of Graal has 160 deals because his robot opened one way and took profit in small portions and opened again in the same direction.
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I have a robot with 20 pairs for 1 minute (opens both ways and then closes one of the sides with a specified profit) - it would not take me two days to accumulate so many positions. (as much as 160)
So why don't you demonstrate how you work on the demo? - All you need to do is open a demo account and open a signal.
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I think I understand one thing, guys do not lose demo money, go straight to losing real money.
It's up to you - if you want to prove that everything is so simple and easy on the demo, then if you don't mind demonstrating it, that will prove you right.
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It's just that life is short - and I want to have time to put the right and useful information into my brain, and you spread a lot of information and I would like to trust you to put the right and useful information into my brain.
It's up to you - if you want to prove that everything is so simple and easy on the demo, then if you don't mind demonstrating it, it will prove your point.
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I just want to live a short life and I want to put some useful information into my brain, and you spread a lot of information and I want to trust you to put useful and necessary information into my brain.
On cfd demo for example or stock accounts there is usually a delay of 15 minutes. It's not hard to figure out how to disperse a demo).
Tomorrow we will see the discrepancies between Demo and Real.
In order to develop your intuition, would you agree to do an exercise that makes no sense to you? Do you have enough patience?
You're almost right - faking the text of a report with my qualifications is possible. But I would refuse to forge a graph, even for a large fee.
A forged graph is immediately (or almost immediately, if you look carefully) easily exposed.
So what I presented is the original.