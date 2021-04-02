Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 2
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There you go :)
A full balance sheet (equity=0) and a stop-out are slightly different things.
A full balance (equity=0) and a stop out are slightly different things.
The difference between a stop loss and a stop out is like a knockdown and a knockdown. :)
full balance sheet (equity=0) and a stop out are slightly different things.
There are 3 lines, if anything :)
You can count before you open the position
If we open a position with 100% at -40 pips, it will be all, and if we move 2 times more, we will have a profit x2 to the deposit
---
These things need to be counted with a tool, not a pencil on a paper
Vitya, keep listening. I am interested.
But you don't have an AXIOMA.
there are 3 lines, if anything :)
You can also calculate before opening a position
If you open a position with 100% at -40pp movement, it will be all, and if you move 2 times more, you will have a profit x2 to the deposit
---
These things should be counted with a tool and not with a pencil on a paper
If anyone is interested in counting with a tool, with a pencil and paper it works out like this:
double sliv = AccountEquity() / (MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKVALUE) * lots); // столько пунктов до полного слива (lots - объём общей позиции)
double so_distance= _Point * sliv * (100.0-AccountStopoutLevel())/100.0; // столько осталось дошагать до стоп-аут
if (type==OP_BUY) {
so_level= Bid - so_distance;
} else {
so_level = Ask +so_distance;
}
this is for AccountStopoutMode==0.
seems to be similar to the truth that nobody knows :-)
You can try the following. Open a demo, lose a deposit of, say, a hundred quid. Then use these hundred quid to try to open the maximum lot for this balance. Everything, we pray that the market will go against the order. As soon as everything is closed by a stopout, look where it closed. We have the opening price, we have the closing price and the lot - try to form a formula.
Then we open a real mini account and put $1 there. Open with maximum lot for this dollar and again we pray. As soon as we close by a stop out, we check the correctness of our formula.
You can try the following. Open a demo, lose a deposit of, say, up to a hundred quid. Then use these hundred quid to try to open the maximum lot for this balance. Everything, we pray that the market will go against the order. As soon as everything is closed by a stopout, look where it closed. We have the opening price, we have the closing price and the lot - try to form a formula.
Then we open a real mini account and put $1 there. Open with maximum lot for this dollar and again we pray. As soon as we close by a stop out, we check the correctness of the formula.
Maybe it is easier to go to the broker's website and calculate on the trader's calculator, if you don't have the mind to look up the calculation in kodobase?
Isn't it easier to go to a broker's website and calculate on a trader's calculator if you don't have the mind to look up the calculation in kodobase ?
What about the difficulties? Where would you go without them?
You can try the following. Open a demo, lose a deposit of, say, a hundred quid. Then use these hundred quid to try to open the maximum lot for this balance. Everything, we pray that the market will go against the order. As soon as everything is closed by a stopout, look where it closed. We have the opening price, we have the closing price and the lot - try to form a formula.
Then we open a real mini account and put $1 there. Open with maximum lot for that dollar and again we pray. As soon as we close by a stop out, we check the correctness of our formula.
The USE is a diversion
качество образования в России за последние 10 лет упало на 61%. И «это не просто катастрофа, это верный путь к уничтожению», – считает академик.
He also noted that the Soviet Union had the best education system. The West has imposed the ruinous USE system on Russia, which prepares "slaves and biorobots, destroys knowledge, dooms Russian schoolchildren to degradation and perpetual lagging".