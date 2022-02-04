Trend and levels - page 4
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I don't know, I don't deal with the subject, look for another expert.
but ask around, this topic is directly related to the levels.
The indicator measures cluster volumes every minute in the whole market (if the descriptions don't lie)
and it's the big player's flood of cash that shifts the price from one level to the next
plus massively knocked down stop-losses
well conventionally - the current slope up - so the first deal is buy - the minimum lot of your deposit = 1
and then the price already leads - if it went down - then (still hope for a buy trend) minimize a couple of times - following the general scheme of buy1-1-2 - a sell-4-8 - if the buy did not work (minimini use in a flat trend) - then flip to repel the losses taken earlier - and start to catch profit ...
and you ask around, this topic is directly related to the levels.
The indicator measures cluster volumes every minute across the market (if the descriptions don't lie)
and it's the big player's flood of cash that shifts the price from one level to the next
And then there's the massive stop losses.
For Free Market no one can know the volumes, not at a particular marketplace, but the world market, so all people who trade on volume (Orientiruyutsya on them), take the data from a single site, and naively believe that if something happens in one place, then exactly the same will happen in another. This will work for a stock that is traded in one place/stock exchange, but it will not work with forex. That's why I ignore everything that has to do with volumes, there is no accurate data.
well conventionally - the current slope up - so the first deal is buy - the minimum lot of your deposit = 1
and then the price already leads - if it went down - then (still hope for a buy trend) minimize a couple of times - following the general scheme buy1-1-2 -reverse sell-4-8 - if the bikes have not worked (minimini use in a flat trend segment) - then flip win back the losses taken earlier - and start to catch profit ...
I got it, of course the principle, I don't like this approach, first of all, martin is a bummer.
Second, look, a sloping line is just the direction prices went in the past, they do not even have the exact value... OK, I got it, thanks, not interested.
I understand the principle of course, I don't like this approach, first of all martin, it's a dick.
Secondly, look, the sloping line is just the direction in which prices went in the past, they don't even have the exact value... Okay, I get it, thanks, not interested.
well... you're not interested... and that's the scheme I used to make 10.000% in 1 trading month... and you... he is not interested :)))
well... you're not interested... and that's the scheme I used to make 10.000% in 1 trading month... and you... he's not interested :)))
I saw so many martingaleurs, they all failed, and you had 10 000%! Let's start from the beginning, show me the moniker
I don't have a current moniker - I'm retired at the moment... but the one I was talking about above
this is what it looked like - a picture from the monitoring...
i traded it a little bit last year as well
i.e. i used the same principle - small martingale - sloping ranges divided by levels - and then marti + flip - the scheme i gave above
The first thing you have to deal with is a trending market... Am I missing the point or are you not telling the truth, the market may or may not be trending? It may be one and the same instrument, that's why we need some signs to distinguish between trend and non-trend, do you have them? I didn't see them in the article or didn't understand them. And now you say that America is trending and forex is not so good, explain
If we break the price chart into steps of N points (say 50) and then calculate how many times the price reversed after it passed a step and how many times it continued moving in the same direction, then for Forex it will be about 50%, and for US stocks and Bitcoin, the probability of continuation will be higher than 50%, this is a profit. So in the trend market it is enough to trade in the direction of the previous move and you will come out in the positive. But to increase your profits you have to think hard. On forex you have to think straight ahead.
So the probability above 50% (at tekprofit = stoploss) means that you'll come out in the plus, over a large number of trades, opening at any point.
About Gerchik. I won't say anything bad about him, but you have to understand that he's a salesman and Gerchik is not a person but a brand. The task of the team is to sell anything under the brand. furthermore, you need to understand that trading is divided into 3 types: addiction, intuitive and scientific. What Gerchik gives are the methods of intuitive trading. They do not work by themselves; they do not make any physical, mathematical or logical sense. But you can use these methods to teach your neural network in your head to "see" profit in the market.
By the way here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/8807 I develop the topic of trends that I started and show you how to track them.
If you break the price chart into steps of N points (say 50) and then calculate how many times the price reversed after it passed a step and how many times it continued moving in the same direction, then for Forex it will be about 50%, and for U.S. stocks and bitcoin, the probability of continuation will be over 50%, this is a profit. So in the trend market it is enough to trade in the direction of the previous move and you will come out in the positive. But to increase your profits you have to think hard. On forex you have to think straight ahead.
So a probability above 50% (with TecProfit = Stop Loss) means that you'll be in the black on a large number of trades, opening at any point.
By the way here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/8807 I develop the trend theme I started and show you how to track them.
Thanks, I read it and somehow realized it, it's basically a good basis, but more work is required, so I wish you success. I guess I have nothing to say about the idea, as long as you have arrived at it in some way, my words are unlikely to complement it.
Good luck
Bitcoin, made an attempt to go up and got stuck in the channel again