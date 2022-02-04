Trend and levels - page 79
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See, here's the problem... Which I can't solve. You have to 1) decompose the price movement into its components, where it goes, where it may stop, what are the preconditions for the impulse, what are the preconditions for the reversal... Everything seems to be clear. But how to trade in such a way to gain points from profitable trades above losing ones with the same volume? I am not good at it. I think it works with Herczyk and his students, but I have never seen it in real time.
The market sometimes starts to break everything, and then there is a series of losses, small ones. And I cannot bear to go through this moment. When everything works out, it's easy, but when it breaks I cannot stand it. Today I suffered a lot of losses and simply increased the volume to cut the losses. The losses were compensated, but of course I failed again as a trader.
See, here's the problem... Which I can't solve. You have to 1) decompose the price movement into its components, where it goes, where it may stop, what are the preconditions for the impulse, what are the preconditions for the reversal... Everything seems to be clear. But how to trade in such a way to gain points from profitable trades above losing ones with the same volume? I am not good at it. I think it works with Herchik and his students, but I have never seen it in real time.
The market sometimes starts to break everything, and then there is a series of losses, small ones. And I cannot bear to survive that moment. When everything works out, it's easy, but when it breaks I cannot stand it. Today I suffered a lot of losses and simply increased the volume to cut the losses. The losses were recovered, but of course I failed again as a trader.
Try to speculate with currencies. Not on forex, on the stock exchange.
The spread is a kopeck.
See, here's the problem... Which I can't solve. You have to 1) decompose the price movement into its components, where it goes, where it may stop, what are the preconditions for the impulse, what are the preconditions for the reversal... Everything seems to be clear. But how to trade in such a way to gain points from profitable trades above losing ones with the same volume? I am not good at it. I think so, as Herrchik and his students do, but I have never seen it in real time.
The market sometimes starts to break everything, and then there is a series of losses, small ones. And I cannot bear to go through this moment. When everything works out, it's easy, but when it breaks I cannot stand it. Today I suffered a lot of losses and simply increased the volume to cut the losses. The losses have been recovered, but of course I failed again as a trader.
#BTCUSD
Horizontal channel, between support 45640 and resistance 51920, today we look at Short to Breach 45640.00
#ETHUSD
Horizontal channel was also marked yesterday, support 3668.74, resistance 4172.99
#BNBUSD
Price stood at the mirror level of 510.75, Short in breakdown
#LUNAUSD
Global Trend - North, price in pullback, resistance 87.839 - level of OverLow Corrective pullback, Intraday Hour went Long breakout, towards the Main Movement. Price passes the level - Advance on small bars.
Euro/Japanese Yen, 129.39, Long into Breakdown
English Pound/Canadian Dollar, 1.71659, Long in Breakdown
GBP/AUD
1.89725 - serious level, Long, Energy - from contrarian movement, Downtrend has been going on for the last two days
Euro/Canadian Dollar
Mirror level 1.4323, Long in Breakdown
GBPJPY
Intraday resistance 155.212, Long in breakdown